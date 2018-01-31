Gus’s Keystone Restaurant is Heartwarming Goodness

Advertisement

At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, you can take the chill away with heartwarming favorites on these cold, winter days.

From hearty stews like tender pot roast with potatoes and vegetables to creamy mac and cheese, Gus’s has all the goodness that warms you up. Have a bowl of steamy chili or beef tips with buttered noodles or perhaps some chicken pot pie or baked crust chicken pie. They have both.

Warming up at Gus’s is easy. There are so many choices that are perfect on a bone-chilling day, like baked homestyle meatloaf, Swedish meatballs, crispy broasted chicken, breaded pork chops, chicken Marsala, liver with onions, and baked lasagna. Each day there are dozens of specials, including soups, stews, sandwiches, and salads too. Breakfast is another way to start your day, with pancakes, omelettes, eggs, Belgian waffles with toppings, creamed chipped beef, French toast, and more.

You’ll find your heart’s desire at Gus’s for Valentine’s Day. You and your special someone can enjoy elegant dinners for two, like tender filet mignon for two. Other specials include stuffed shrimp with crab, baked crab and shrimp au gratin, Delmonico steak, flatiron steak, baked salmon, and the popular seafood platter with fresh fish, crabcake, shrimp, and scallops.

All these outstanding Valentine’s specials come with all the extras, and you can also order Valentine’s desserts, such as gourmet chocolate, caramel, strawberry, tiramisu and other desserts, some shaped like hearts. If you prefer, you can also order from the regular menu.

Be sure to show your sweetheart how much you care. Savor Valentine’s Day at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant. Reservations are suggested.

When you come to Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, you always feel welcome by the entire family, which includes Gus Kourgelis, along with his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos. The Kourgelis family also has its original Gus’s in Mount Joy.

Located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, people come in for great breakfasts, tasty lunch and dinners, and the warm friendly greeting they always receive.

You’re always family at Gus’s Keystone, so stop by at 3687 Rothsville Road, right across from K-Mart. Regular hours are 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. To find out more, call 738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.