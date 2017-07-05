- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant is the Place for Seafood
You might not think of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant as the place for seafood, but you should. Whenever you are hungry for sautéed fresh dry sea scallops, jumbo lump crabcakes, mild sweet haddock or tasty oysters, Gus’s is the place to be.
On any day of the week, you might find fresh haddock, tilapia, flounder, swordfish, salmon, wild shrimp, lump or claw crabcakes, salmon cakes, steamed clams and much more. In oyster season, there are choices like oyster stew, oyster pie and fresh hand breaded oysters.
A few seafaring Gus’s favorites include the #1 seller jumbo lump crabcakes broiled to perfection, the homemade claw crab cakes available broiled or fried, fresh succulent dry sea scallops that are the sweetest you ever tasted, shrimp scampi over rice pilaf, classic shrimp or fish and chips in a basket, salmon cakes broiled or fried, baked Greek-style haddock in a tomato, onion, garlic and mushroom sauce, deep fried coconut shrimp and steamed clams with drawn butter.
That’s just a few of the bountiful catches from the sea. If you can’t make up your mind, then the seafood platter is just the thing. Order it broiled or deep fried, and get all your favorites, like a crabcake, salmon cake, scallops and haddock fillet. It’s amazing!
“Our seafood comes fresh from Philadelphia and Baltimore three to four times a week,” says Gus Kourgelis, who runs the popular restaurant with his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos.
If you don’t happen to be a seafood lover, Gus’s has plenty of choices for landlubbers, like chicken Marsala, classic penne with sausage and peppers in a blush sauce, homemade baked lasagna, broasted chicken, oven baked Wenger’s ham loaf, grilled ham steak, Delmonico steak, roast turkey and fettuccine Alfredo. . Then there are Greek classics like Spanakopita spinach pie, gyro sandwiches and pastitsio, a delicious Greek lasagna-like dish.
Gus’s has daily lunch and dinner specials, which might include that pastitsio baked pasta dish, liver and onions, baked chicken pie and much more. . There are tons of great sandwiches, burgers, cheesesteaks, soups and salads on the lighter side, for lunch or dinner.
You might even want breakfast. Good thing. Gus’s has breakfast all day, with choices like French toast, multigrain pancakes, Belgian waffles with fruit topping, avocado poached eggs, daily quiche, daily baked oatmeal and the Keystone omelet with ham, sausage, bacon, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and cheese.
Saved room for dessert? You’ll be glad you did. Gus’s desserts include fruit pies, chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, coconut cream pie, shoofly pie, chocolate fudge cake, chocolate mousse mice, cheesecake with fruit topping and much more.
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, the emphasis is on “family.” You always feel welcome by Gus’s family. So stop by today to say hello and enjoy great food and great service.
Located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, Gus’s Keystone Restaurant is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To find out more, call 738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.
