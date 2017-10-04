- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Has All Your Seafood and Greek Favorites
Advertisement
You might not think of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant as the place for seafood, but you should. On any day of the week, you’ll find all your favorite seafood specialties.
Seafood lovers will love all the choices, like Gus’s jumbo lump crabcakes broiled to perfection, the homemade claw crab cakes available broiled or fried, fresh succulent dry sea scallops that are the sweetest you ever tasted, shrimp scampi over rice pilaf, deep fried coconut shrimp, classic shrimp and fish and chips in a basket. In oyster season, the tasty oyster stew, oyster pie and fresh hand breaded oysters. If you can’t make up your mind, then the seafood platter is just the thing. Order it broiled or deep fried, and get all your favorites, like a crabcake, salmon cake, scallops and haddock fillet.
“Our seafood comes fresh from Philadelphia and Baltimore three to four times a week,” says Gus Kourgelis, who runs the popular restaurant with his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos.
A family favorite is the baked Greek-style haddock in a tomato, onion, garlic and mushroom sauce. It’s a delicious way to enjoy fresh seafood with a Greek accent.
At Gus’s, you can enjoy a variety of Greek dishes, many from the Kourgelis family. There is roast leg of lamb with mint jelly, the comforting stew of Lamb Manestra with orzo and tomato sauce, Greek salad with feta and Kalamata olives, the Greek burger with feta and tzatziki sauce, Moussaka eggplant casserole, baked Spanokopita spinach pie, Gyro wrap sandwiches with tzatziki yogurt cucumber sauce and Pastitsio Greek-style lasagna with a creamy béchamel sauce. For dessert, you’ll love the sweet Baklava with flaky phyllo pastry, honey and nuts.
For fall, it’s all about pumpkin, and Gus’s has pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread French toast, pumpkin pancakes and many more autumn flavors.
Each day at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, there are 27 different specials like chicken and waffles, pork and sauerkraut and soup and sandwich combos. On the lighter side, the salads include the Super Food Salad with kale, Brussels sprouts, zucchini, spinach, carrots, turnips blueberries, craisins, strawberries and walnuts, and the Cobb salad with grilled or crispy fried chicken.
Breakfast at Gus’s is served all day, with choices like eggs Benedict, creamed chipped beef, steak and eggs, eggs anyway you please, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, pancakes, French toast, Belgian waffles and a breakfast feast with just about everything you can imagine.
Located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, hours at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant are 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. To find out more, call 738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.Taste of the Town 3838325-1-compressed
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Breaking down a deer
Meadow Creek Barbecue’s Deer Demo features master butcher When it...
- Posted October 5, 2017
- 0
- What’s on Tap, October 4, 2017
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Has All Your Seafood and Greek Favorites
You might not think of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant as...
-
Time to Fall for Job Opportunities at Gage Personnel
Now that autumn is here, it’s time to check into...
-
Near-perfect week at fair builds excitement for what’s to come for 100th year in 2018
The 99th Ephrata Fair is officially in the books. Now...
-
Fair holds fond memories
Fair week is all about food, fun, friends, family, and...
-
Library and DEI plan for the Unexpected
Unique new worldly downtown event features market, music, and $1K...
-
Breaking down a deer
Meadow Creek Barbecue’s Deer Demo features master butcher When...
- October 5, 2017
- 0
-
What’s on Tap, October 4, 2017
- October 4, 2017
- 0
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Has All Your Seafood and Greek Favorites
You might not think of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant...
- October 4, 2017
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
scott fickes says:
-
Britt Weaver says: