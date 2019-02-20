Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: Something for Everyone
Advertisement
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, there is something for every taste and appetite.
From fresh-from-the-sea platters to hearty comfort food to light, refreshing salads, Gus’s really does have it all. Maybe you want something that reminds you of Grandma’s homestyle cooking, like beef Stroganoff with buttered noodles or stuffed cabbage. Perhaps you long for fresh seafood, like crabcakes or a platter filled to the brim with lobster, seafood au gratin, scallops and fish.
Maybe you want breakfast in the morning or at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Gus’s has breakfast all day, so you can enjoy an omelette with onions, peppers and mushrooms or a sky-high stack of pancakes with maple syrup anytime of the day.
Healthy salads and homestyle soups might be just the ticket, whether it’s a chilly wintry day or a warmer-than-usual February afternoon. You’ll find everything from light side salads to hearty dinner salads with grilled chicken or steak, including strawberry salad with nuts, Caribbean chicken salad, Cobb salad and fresh baby spinach salad.
Every day there are dozens of specials, so you can have something different just about every day. Dinner favorites at Gus’s include the tasty ham loaf with pineapple, meatloaf, baked crust chicken pie, traditional chicken pot pie, Swedish meatballs, crispy broasted chicken. chicken croquettes, breaded pork chops, chicken Marsala, liver with onions and baked lasagna.
Whenever you and your family come to Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, you always feel welcome by Gus’s family, which includes Gus Kourgelis, his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos. One of them is almost always there to greet you and make sure you are satisfied.
Be sure to check out the newly renovated Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, with its new facade, waiting area, and bright welcoming exterior. The Gus’s restaurant in Mount Joy is also getting a facelift starting March 11, so head to Ephrata when you have a craving for some Gus’s goodness.
When St. Patrick’s Day comes around on March 17, everyone is a little bit Irish. So get out your green and stop by for Irish specials like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and Irish stew.
Located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, people come in for great breakfasts, tasty lunch and dinners, and the warm friendly greeting they always receive. Hours at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant are 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. To find out more, call 717-738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.taste-town-022019
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: Something for Everyone
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, there is something...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Has Locations in Ephrata and Lancaster
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky puts the emphasis on personalized services...
-
Akron Borough looks to keep clean water out of sanitary sewers
Heavy rains last fall dumped thousands of gallons of surface...
-
Something fishy’s going on in these classrooms!
Classrooms offer a variety of learning opportunities. In addition to...
-
WellSpan report highlights $190.3 million 2018 community benefit
WellSpan Health provided $190.3 million in community benefit to southcentral...
-
Brother’s spirit runs like the wind
One local woman’s enduring love for her famous, late brother...
-
Pressed into history
Featuring hot and cold sandwiches, soups, and salads, The Pressed...
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: Something for Everyone
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, there is...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Has Locations in Ephrata and Lancaster
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky puts the emphasis on personalized...
-
Akron Borough looks to keep clean water out of sanitary sewers
Heavy rains last fall dumped thousands of gallons of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Julie Boyer Mathiot says:
-
Larry E Harsh says:
-
Sharon lenhart mc cauley says: