Happy Holidays from Everyone at The Hill
The holidays are in full swing and at The Hill they have many good tidings of joy for you this season.
This December, be sure to savor the feature menu with a monthly specials insert menu in addition to the regular menu. You’ll want to try new creations like the Cubano sandwich with ham, pork, pickles and Swiss cheese on a grilled roll with Dijon mustard sauce. How about the Greek Mac & Cheese Skillet, with mac & cheese topped with gyro meat, fresh diced tomatoes, feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce? Maybe you would prefer the Chorizo Tacos with Mexican sausage, cheddar jack, mango salsa, lettuce and tomato. Or the Steakhouse Mac & Cheese with chargrilled tenderloin tips, sauteed onions, mushrooms and steak sauce.
If you can’t make up your mind, no problem. Just come back again and again and try them all, as many times as you like all month long.
The Hill has a menu of heart-warming choices that will take away the chill, like the Chili Mac & Cheese with chili, Monterey jack and cheddar, fresh onion and sour cream. The All-American has mini grilled Angus burgers, bacon, American cheese and gravy. Head south for the Santa Fe with blackened chicken, black bean corn salsa and jalapeños or the Memphis Style with pulled pork, cole slaw and barbecue sauce.
The all-American melting pot has a regional accent like the Buffalo Chicken Salad that comes in an oversized terracotta bowl with spicy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onion, celery sticks and crumbled bleu cheese over chilled iceberg lettuce. The Thai noodle bowl has rice noodles, Thai peanut sauce, shredded lettuce, carrots, celery, peanuts, bean sprouts and Thai basil. The Spanish rice bowl has seasoned rice, sour cream, cilantro and bean sprouts with your choice of tofu, chicken, shrimp or skewered beef tips.
Tequila is a specialty at The Hill where they are famous for their premium sippin’ tequilas as well as a selection of fine scotches, whiskeys and bourbons too. There is a 12-spout tap system to offer lots of beer choices, including a rotating seasonal craft beer, hard cider and Lancaster Brewery seasonal, plus 30 bottles. There is even gluten-free Omission Lager.
There is always something fun happening at The Hill, like Monday Trivia Night at 9:30 p.m. and karaoke on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. when you can show off your singing talents or just listen. Be sure to check out the Facebook page to get the details.
Join the fun for the Customer Appreciation Christmas Party on December 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Jon Speros will have quite the spread of great appetizers and festive food, as his way of saying thank you to all of The Hill’s friends and family.
Still need great holiday gifts? A gift card to The Hill is perfect for everyone. The Hill hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 2:30 a.m., and closed on Sunday. The Hill will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. To find out more, or to schedule a special event, call 733-6331. Be sure to check the website at www.htopinn.com.taste-town-120617-compressed
