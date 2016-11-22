The Holiday Season Begins at the Penguin Hotel Restaurant

Thanksgiving means that the holiday season has begun and there’s no better place to celebrate than at the Penguin Hotel in Mount Airy.

As the sign outside the Penguin Hotel says, “Come in as strangers, leave as friends.” As soon as you come inside this relaxed, casual tavern, you feel as if you are hanging out with longtime buddies, even if it’s your first time at the Penguin.

You can’t help but notice the cheerful black and white penguin figure outside the Penguin, who welcomes visitors with open wings to step inside and enjoy great food and beverages. Speaking of wings, the Penguin Hotel has great jumbo gourmet wings, available in dozens of flavors, like honey mustard, sweet Thai chili, Penguin hot and raspberry habanero.

The Penguin Hotel is closed for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but the rest of the season, they are open seven days a week. There is a private party room, where you can have small groups of up to 20 by making a reservation.

By the way, a lot of people don’t realize that you can make reservations for dinner, which is good to know, in case you are bringing several people or you are marking a special occasion like a birthday or anniversary.

The Penguin has a full line-up of great appetizers, such as nachos, onion rings, quesadillas, sweet potato waffle fries and peel & eat shrimp. Everybody loves the baskets, served with “newsprint” liners, including classics like chicken strips and fried shrimp. Other entrees include the popular Black diamond steak, fish & chips, twice glazed BBQ chicken, bourbon glazed salmon and house-made meatloaf with mashed potatoes.

As for sandwiches, there are tons of choices, from juicy burgers to Philly cheese steak to chicken Caesar wrap to Rachel sandwiches. There are tasty salads too, like the Mount Airy steak salad, grilled Caesar and Penguin fried chicken salad.

Located at 55 East Church Road in Stevens, the historic 1800s tavern was once known as the Mt. Airy Hotel. It’s been completely renovated and remodeled, retaining much of that history, but with a warm, friendly feel. There are pressed tin ceilings, copper top bars, hardwood floors and dark maple chairs and tables that were handcrafted in Myerstown.

In case you are wondering how the Penguin Hotel got its name, the story dates back to the 1980s when Bill Hughes purchased the tavern in the middle of the winter. It was especially cold and frosty that year. Hughes made the comment that “only penguins could live out here.” The name stuck, it’s been known as the Penguin Hotel ever since. Look around, and you’ll see penguins hidden away in the bar area.

The Penguin Hotel has daily specials, like Seafood Bucket on Monday, Taco Tuesday, Wednesday Steak Night, wings on Thursday and fish on Friday. There are 12 rotating draughts on tap, including local brews, as well as a full selection of domestic, imported and craft beers. There is always something happening at the Penguin. Karaoke is held on Thursdays and Saturdays.

To get to the Penguin Hotel, take Route 322 to Durlach Road, toward the village of Mt. Airy, just past the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police headquarters. They are open seven days a week, starting at 11 a.m. and 12 noon on Sundays.

To find out more, call 733-8142.

The historic Penguin Hotel welcomes you with two friendly penguins. Look for all the cute penguins inside.

