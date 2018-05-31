- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
It’s the Berries at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
The harvest of fresh berries finally arrives, and at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, you can enjoy all your favorite fresh flavors of the season.
For breakfast, you’ll love some of the berry-fresh treats, like stuffed French toast with berries and bananas, or the pancake roll with yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Try delicious waffles with your choice of fresh fruit, like strawberries and blueberries, or baked oatmeal with a variety of fresh fruit and berries.
For lunch and dinner, the garden-fresh salads make a healthy meal, like the Fresh Strawberry salad with berries, pecans, craisins and Asiago cheese, or California Chicken Cobb salad with hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese and bacon. More salad choices include the Baby Spinach salad, Greek salad, Taco salad, Buffalo Chicken salad, and Caribbean Cajun chicken bowl.
Be sure to save room for dessert. The fresh strawberry pie is back, with a bounty of fresh strawberries in a pie crust and topped with whipped cream. It’s so simple and so delicious. Of course, there are all sorts of desserts, like cherry pie, apple pie and blueberry pie, too.
Fresh-from-the-sea dishes are also in season at Gus’s. Fresh seafood is flown in from the sea, so that you can savor fresh catches like grouper, tuna steak, swordfish steak and monkfish, which is also known as “poor man’s lobster” for its sweet, delicate texture. There are oysters, prepared just the way you like, from deep fried to stew to pie. Try Gus’s Fresh Succulent Dry Sea Scallops or Broiled Jumbo Lump Crab Cake.
If you really, really love seafood, sample the Broiled Combination Seafood Platter with haddock, stuffed shrimp with lump crabmeat, sea scallops, seafood au gratin and a crab cake, or the Deep Fried Seafood Platter with crab cake, salmon cake, scallops, shrimp, oysters and haddock. The just-reeled-in Captain’s Seafood Platter has all your favorites, like broiled scallops, salmon cakes, crab cakes, fish, and lobster.
The menu at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant has ever-changing weekly options, like the Triple Decker Club Sandwich, Bistro Burger, French Onion Soup, Tenderloin Tip Sandwich, and Ultimate Grilled Cheese with four kinds of cheese on Texas toast.
Gus’s is the place for family, and whenever you stop in, there is almost always a member of the family, whether it’s Gus Kourgelis, his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), or son-in-law Dino Papazekos, there to welcome you.
Located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, hours at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant are Sunday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. To find out more, call 717-738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.TOT-3945558-1
