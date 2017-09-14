- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
K-ville Hotel & Tavern Is Back and Better than Ever
A devastating fire on April Fool’s Day in 2015 might have been a major set-back for the popular K-ville Hotel & Tavern in Kleinfeltersville. Now the K-ville is back and better than ever, offering all your favorites, and lots of new ones too.
“We reopened in December 2016,” reports owner Curtis Hollinger. “We wanted to do everything right to make the K-ville a great place for people to enjoy.”
The historic K-ville Hotel & Tavern had once been a stop for presidential candidates Grover Cleveland and Adlai Stevenson. The fire destroyed the three-story structure, but firefighters were able to save a few artifacts from its past. In fact, the front lobby features old photos and items from the old building. There are two side porch rooms that use wood that was salvaged from the old building. The two rooms are available for small gatherings and are named for Curtis’ cherished dog Sunny and cat Cali, who did not survive the fire.
“One thing I want to say is that we are so very grateful to all the first responders from the fire companies and other emergency personnel. They went above and beyond. We want to thank everyone, including the K-ville family and friends,” says Curtis, noting that 11 fire companies responded to the fire that day.
Now that the K-ville has been rebuilt, you won’t recognize it. It’s now a one-story restaurant, painted a fresh, clean white, with a wide open dining area, horseshoe-shaped bar and easy accessibility with a ramp. The deck was rebuilt and now offers a lovely view of the surrounding countryside that borders the Middle Creek Wildlife area. With geese and swan migration coming soon, lots of people like to stop by for a bite to eat and a refreshing beverage while they are touring the natural beauty of Middle Creek.
The menu at K-ville has been revamped and updated. You’ll find many of your old favorites, like the homemade Maryland broiled lump crab cakes, Black Diamond sirloin steak, jumbo wings and beer battered fish & chips basket. A few of the most popular choices are the hot beef sandwich with gravy on Texas toast, the super-sized K-ville Salad with a choice of Black Diamond steak or grilled chicken breast, grilled cheeseburger on Texas toast, hickory chicken panini, and the Basket Case basket with beer battered haddock, chicken tenders, and Yuengling battered shrimp.
There are weekly specials, with soups, appetizers, entrees and sandwiches, like fire cracker shrimp, stuffed peppers or Reuben burger. Monday is Swing Night with peel & eat shrimp and wings. Tuesday is Cheesesteak Night and Thursday is Quesadilla Night, with lots of quesadilla choices. There is live music on most weekends and Fridays offer Martini specials.
The new K-ville Hotel & Tavern has an open-air feel on nice days. You can eat in the dining room, at the bar or on the deck. Enjoy a tasty cocktail, glass of wine or a variety of rotating beers like Lancaster Milk Stout, San Adams Ocktoberfest and Yuengling Lager. Located at 2647 Heidelberg Avenue in Kleinfeltersville, the K-ville opens Monday through Wednesday at 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 12 noon seasonally. Be sure to check out the Facebook page for specials and updates. To find out more, call 717-949-8413.taste-of-town-091417-compressed
