The Log Cabin Celebrates One-Year Reopening Anniversary

It was just a year ago when The Log Cabin reopened in its long-awaited return. It’s been an exciting first year with the new Sunday Brunch, new bar, new lounge, new menu and new cocktails— all with the time-honored elegance of The Log Cabin.

The Log Cabin has always been a magical place. As you cross over the quaint covered bridge and drive along Lehoy Forest Road, tall trees tower overhead and it feels as if you are entering another world. The covered bridge is known as the “Kissing Bridge,” and for generations, it has been welcoming people to The Log Cabin for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining.

It’s much more than a special occasion spot though. You’ll feel comfortable stopping by any evening to enjoy a hand crafted cocktail or tasty appetizer. You can relax in the inviting bar, where you are more than likely to run into good friends. There is a bar menu that has lighter fare and cocktails that are perfect before dinner or for an after-work or impromptu get-together. In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920s speakeasy, there are wonderful cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin, many with a Prohibition era theme.

The lounge features live music on Friday and Saturday evenings. It’s a cozy spot to sit by the fire and chase away the winter chill. Dinner features heartwarming fare like lobster bisque, prime dry aged sirloin carpaccio, hangar steak with cheddar grits, fall-off-the-bone pork shank osso bucco, tenderloin filet, veal chops, chef’s recipe meatloaf with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, and pan-seared British Columbia wild king salmon.

If you are looking for an extra-special gift for steak lovers, The Log Cabin has something truly out of the ordinary. The Log Cabin offers certified Japanese Kobe Beef, with Kobe Strip in 4, 6 and 8 oz., and Kobe Tenderloin in 4 and 6 oz. This is beef so tender, you can cut it with a fork, or maybe even a spoon. This may be the most expensive steak you will ever taste, but it’s worth it if you want the very best.

Sunday Brunch at The Log Cabin restaurant is a new tradition you will want to start this Sunday. Dine on choices like crisp farm-raised duck breast with green onion pancakes , marinated crispy fried chicken with honey butter drizzle, beef tenderloin tips and crabmeat scrambled eggs, and smoked salmon three-egg omelette.

The Log Cabin is beautifully situated at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (717) 626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.