The Log Cabin: All Decked Out for the Holidays
It’s hard to imagine a place so filled with the spirit of the season. From the moment you arrive at The Log Cabin you savor the glorious scents, sounds and sights of the woodland hideaway with twinkling lights, ribbon laced wreaths, boughs of holly, ruby red poinsettias, glittering Christmas trees and Christmas carols. It’s the holiday season all wrapped up in a big bow.
The Log Cabin has always been a magical place. As you cross over the quaint covered bridge and drive along Lehoy Forest Road, tall evergreen trees tower overhead and it feels as if you are entering another world. The covered bridge is known as the “Kissing Bridge” and for generations it has been welcoming people to The Log Cabin for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining.
For the holidays you will find festive cocktails like the white wine sangria with apple and orange liqueur, the blackberry wine sangria, Cabin Creek eggnog with a cinnamon sugar rim and the citrus cranberry mule with Appalachian Brewing Co. ginger beer.
Heartwarming fare includes lobster bisque, prime dry aged sirloin carpaccio, hangar steak with cheddar grits, fall-of-the-bone pork shank osso bucco, tenderloin filet, veal chops, chef ’s recipe meatloaf with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and pan-seared British Columbia wild king salmon. There is live jazz music on Fridays and Saturdays with holiday music on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
If you are looking for an extra-special gift for steak lovers, The Log Cabin has something truly out of the ordinary.
The Log Cabin offers certified Japanese Kobe Beef, with Kobe Strip in 4, 6 and 8 oz., and Kobe Tenderloin in 4 and 6 oz. This is beef so tender, you can cut it with a fork, or maybe even a spoon. This may be the most expensive steak you will ever taste, but it’s worth it if you want the very best.
In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920s speakeasy, there are wonderful cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin, many with a Prohibition era theme.
Sunday Brunch at The Log Cabin restaurant is a new tradition you will want to start this Sunday. Dine on choices like crisp farm-raised duck breast with green onion pancakes , marinated crispy fried chicken with honey butter drizzle, beef tenderloin tips and crabmeat scrambled eggs and smoked salmon three-egg omelet. Located at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (717) 626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.taste-of-town-122017-compressed
