Begin a New Tradition with Sunday Brunch at The Log Cabin
On a warm summer Sunday, shaded by the tall forest, there could be nothing more pleasant than Sunday Brunch at The Log Cabin restaurant. It’s a new tradition you will want to start this Sunday.
Imagine how nice it would be to dine outdoors on the patio on crisp farm-raised duck breast with green onion pancakes, orange anise maple syrup and dried Spanish plums in Port wine. Maybe you would prefer a smoked salmon three-egg omelet with chives and red onions, or a local ham steak with Anson Mills ground grits, or a buttermilk biscuit with rich lobster gravy or beef short ribs Benedict over a bleu cheese waffle.
Even the appetizers are something special, like French onion soup, lobster bisque, shrimp cocktail, jumbo crabmeat with avocado, Caesar salad with poached egg, oysters East Coast or oysters West Coast. You can even share a plate of Martin’s Applewood Amish smoked bacon or Red Bliss home fries, though you might find it hard to share. Sunday Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Log Cabin, so start your week with a Sunday that makes the whole week bright and sunny.
Ever since The Log Cabin reopened in March, everyone has been happy to know that the very special spot in the Lehoy Forest is back. It’s a quiet, serene hideaway that offers the added magic of its covered bridge, known as the “Kissing Bridge.” Be sure to make a wish when to pass through it on your way to The Log Cabin.
For generations, The Log Cabin has been the setting for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining. It’s not easy to be all things to all people, but The Log Cabin manages to do just that, with its enchantment that is both elegant and relaxed.
The spacious horseshoe-shaped bar is back, with a tavern menu that is highlighted by the acclaimed lobster tacos with mango salsa, a huge hit, along with the braised short ribs with cheddar grits and the Speck and Tots hot and sweet pickles with Parmesiano Reggiano. General manager Adam Hall is a wine expert who can guide you to the perfect selection. He’ll be offering Wine Tastings that let you sample a variety of hand-selected wines.
Joey Bragg knows his beers and mixologist Jason Graybill conjures cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar and Penicillin- many with a Prohibition era theme in keeping with The Log Cabin’s heritage as a 1920s speakeasy. Chef Steve Painter adds his innovative touch to steak classics, like tenderloin fi let, New York strip steak, double cut lamb chops, veal rack chops and smoked pork porterhouse. Seafood lovers savor the famous house made crab cakes, salmon steamed with aromatic vegetables and citrus and barramundi fish with lump crab fondue. House specialties like marinated fried chicken, Pennsylvania farm-raised duck l’orange and hearty meatloaf with Yukon gold mashed potatoes add comfort food appeal.
Located 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is also outdoor patio dining. For reservations, call (717) 626-9999. Be sure to check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.
-
