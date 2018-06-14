Making Summer Sparkle at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley

The bright sunshine on the lush gold course greens. A view from the patio overlooking the natural beauty of Cornwall. A bounty of seasonal fresh produce and refreshing summer brews and cocktails.

That’s what summer is all about at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley. Whether it’s a perfect golf game, a get-together with good friends or a catered event by Iron Valley Catering, no one makes memories like Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley.

If you have a special event coming up, be sure to consider Iron Valley Golf Club and Miner’s Pub, where they can host everything from small, intimate get-togethers to outdoor events for bigger crowds.

At Iron Valley Golf Club and Miner’s Pub, it’s feels like you are a member at an exclusive country club. But everyone is a member here and you can play golf, dine, enjoy drinks and plan special events, with no membership fee at this public golf club and pub. You don’t even have to play golf, although you might just decide to take it up once you see the gorgeous golf course that surrounds the Miner’s Pub.

With summer’s wonderful fresh produce, Executive Chef Jeffry Dodson puts the accent on flavorful creations for lunch, dinner or appetizers. There are many choices like stone fired pizzas, Chicken Taco Salad, pan seared Chicken Marsala with mushrooms, the Ultimate Grilled Cheese, Georgia Peach Panini, Carolina Pulled Pork sandwich, Salmon Imperial, Miner’s Scallops, and famous Miner’s Pub Crab Cakes.

Iron Valley Golf Club is a public golf course and restaurant, with a breathtaking panoramic view of the emerald green rolling hills of Cornwall. The golf club opened in the spring of 2000 on a 352-acre tract of land named for the historical ironworks dating back to the late 1700s. The golf course was designed by the world renowned P.B. Dye.

Miner’s Pub is open every day at 11 a.m. It’s located at 201 Iron Valley Drive, Lebanon. Just take Route 322 West and get off at the Cornwall exit. Follow the signs to Iron Valley through a wooded residential area that leads to the golf course and pub. For reservations or to find out more, call 717-279-7409 or check the website at www.ironvalley.com.