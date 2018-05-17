- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
May Time at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s May! It’s May! At Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables, May means all your favorite flavors are here.
The bounty of fresh, spring offerings include pretty fruit tarts with fresh berries and other fruit, strawberry tapioca pudding with fresh strawberries, freshly made rhubarb sauce, luscious fresh strawberry pie, quiches with garden vegetables, asparagus penne pasta salad, and strawberry spinach salad with toasted almonds, feta cheese and poppyseed dressing.
The temperatures are starting to heat up, which means that cold treats are extra special in May. Cool off with fresh berry or mango smoothies, cold brewed iced tea, homemade sodas, and ice cream sandwiches. For breakfast, there are yogurt parfaits and muffins like blueberry, chocolate, apple and almond.
At Zig’s Bakery & Café, you feel welcomed with friendly service as you visit the bakery, deli and café for freshly baked breads, cakes and pies, brewed coffee, refreshing smoothies and sodas, soups, sandwiches, salads and deli items.
They have freshly made sandwiches, including the turkey pesto focaccia and pastrami on rye with crunchy coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Half the fun is choosing your bread, which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin bread and sourdough boule.
You’ll love everything about Zig’s and Brick Gables, which was lovingly restored by the Ziegler family to keep the rare exterior cutout brickwork and stone interior touches. They created a breathtaking wedding and special occasion venue on the second floor, adding a spacious bakery, deli and café on the first floor. The result is a spot that offers a sophisticated look with stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow.
It’s a great place to meet up with friends, enjoy a quick workday lunch, work on your laptop or indulge in sweet treats. The baked goods are extra special, with fruit pies, cupcakes, cream puffs and so much more.
The Ziegler family and the staff invite you to visit today and thank everyone for supporting Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables over the past three years. Zig’s Bakery & Café is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz. Hours are Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com or their Facebook page.Taste-town-051618-ilovepdf-compressed
