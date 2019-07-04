Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley: You Bring the Guests, We Do the Rest

Advertisement

It’s the height of the summer season at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley. There’s no better place to play a round of golf, get together with friends and family, or plan a special event.

Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley offers a great venue and catering services for all your needs, from birthdays to weddings to anniversaries to corporate events. No event is too small or too large for them to handle. Plan your event with off site and on site services available.

As they say, “You bring the guests and we will do the rest.” So call and get more information on Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley for your special event. Everyone will be impressed with the beautiful views and top notch customer service.

After all, Iron Valley is one of the best places to savor summer. There is bright sunshine on the lush golf course greens, with a view from the patio overlooking the natural beauty of Cornwall. Then there is the bounty of seasonal fresh produce and refreshing summer brews and cocktails at Miner’s Pub.

At Iron Valley Golf Club and Miner’s Pub, it feels like you are a member at an exclusive country club. But everyone is a member here and you can play golf, dine, enjoy drinks and plan special events with no membership fee at this public golf club and pub. You don’t even have to play golf, although you might just decide to take it up once you see the gorgeous golf course that surrounds the Miner’s Pub.

With summer’s wonderful fresh produce, Executive Chef Jeffry Dodson puts the accent on flavorful creations for lunch, dinner or appetizers. There are many choices like Stone Fired Pizza, Blackened Chicken Taco Salad, Pittsburgh Steak Salad, Carolina Pulled Pork, Ultimate Grilled Cheese, Build Your Own Burger, Miner’s Scallops, and the famous Miner’s Pub Crab Cakes.

Iron Valley Golf Club is a public golf course and restaurant, with a breathtaking panoramic view of the emerald green rolling hills of Cornwall. The golf club opened in the spring of 2000 on a 352-acre tract of land, named for the historical ironworks dating back to the late 1700s. The golf course was designed by the world renowned P.B. Dye.

Miner’s Pub is open every day at 11 a.m. It’s located at 201 Iron Valley Drive, Lebanon. Just take Route 322 West and get off at the Cornwall exit. Follow the signs to Iron Valley through a wooded residential area that leads to the golf course and pub. For reservations or to find out more, call 717-279-7409 or check the website at www.ironvalley.com.