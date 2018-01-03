Warm Up for the New Year at New Holland Family Restaurant

Advertisement

When it’s chilly outside, you want to warm up with hearty fare like homestyle soups and stews. No one warns you up like New Holland Family Restaurant.

With the New Year and cold January temperatures, nothing tastes quite as good as a steamy bowl of clam chowder, vegetable beef soup, creamy tomato bisque or sausage potato soup. There are different soups each day, and each one is homemade, not out of a can.

At New Holland Family Restaurant, you’ll find all the local favorites like baked chicken pie filled with tender chicken and vegetables, then baked in a crust. There is kitchen made meatloaf with gravy and mashed potatoes or Pennsylvania German style pork and sauerkraut, that’s not just for New Year’s Day. Warm up with tender beef liver served with sautéed onions and gravy or homestyle chicken croquettes on a bed of mashed potatoes with gravy.

“In winter, it’s all about comfort food,” says Gary Glick, who has owned New Holland Family Restaurant with his wife Ruth since 1998.

When you are here, you feel like you are at home, with Mom’s great cooking. More than that, the entire staff adds extra warmth, with the cheerful, friendly atmosphere that makes you feel just like part of one big family. It’s enough to help you forget about the snow, ice and cold temperatures.

“Our biggest asset is our staff. Some of our employees have been here since we opened,” says Gary.

Many customers come in every day, and the servers know what they like. Each day there are specials which might include all-you-can-eat barbecued ribs, country fried steak, fish and chips, chicken parmigiana, baked lasagna, baked stuffed chicken breast, hot pork sandwich or baked glazed ham balls. One of the favorites is the roast turkey dinner special on Friday and Saturday, which is just like Thanksgiving, with hand roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, filling and cranberry sauce.

If your New Year’s resolution is to trim down for 2018, you’ll be happy to hear that New Holland Family Restaurant has a great soup and salad bar with a choice of soup, which might be chicken corn, chili, creamy tomato or seafood chowder. Pick out your own salad ingredients for a custom salad with your favorite lettuces, toppings and dressing. It’s very popular for quick, on-the-go lunches.

The nice thing about New Holland Family Restaurant is that you can get just about anything you want, whether you are hungry for a big meal with all the fixings, or you want something a little lighter. Platters include the huge grilled ham steak with pineapple and fresh roast beef with filling and gravy, or something lighter like broiled chicken breast filet or black bean burger wrap. New Holland Family Restaurant has a great breakfast menu, with choices like hot cakes and bacon or poached eggs and ham.

There is a senior discount of 10 percent for 65+ and the desserts included freshly baked pies and cakes. Located at 624 West Main Street, New Holland, hours are Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed on Sunday. The entire menu is available to take-out. To find out more, call 355-2600 or check the website at www.newhollandfamily.com.