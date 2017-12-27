- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Ring in the New Year at the Penguin Hotel
They say that the Penguin Hotel got its name because it was so cold that only penguins would want to hang out in the winter.
That’s not quite true. As it turns out the Penguin Hotel is the kind of place EVERYBODY loves. The historic 1880’s tavern is all dressed up with friendly white and black penguins that stand outside and welcome visitors with a sign that says, “Come in as strangers, leave as friends.”
In fact, you’ll find all of your friends at the Penguin Hotel on New Year’s Eve, when they ring in the New Year in style. The party runs all day, starting at 11 a.m. and welcoming 2018 until 1 a.m. with a celebration that features all of your favorite food and beverages.
New Year’s Eve is just the start of a great year at the Penguin. Beginning in January, the Penguin Hotel will be open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., so you won’t have to miss a single day without the Penguin. From Jan. 3 and on, the Penguin Hotel will be open seven days a week. (They are closed on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 1 and 2, to spend time with families.)
You can get ready for the New Year with Karaoke on Thursday and Saturday. Don’t miss live music with Dillweed on Friday, Dec. 29, at 9 p.m.
At this relaxed, casual tavern, you feel as if you are hanging out with longtime buddies, even if it’s your first time at the Penguin. It’s a great time to check out the new winter menu, with heartwarming choices to keep you warm and cozy all winter long. Try the Smothered Chicken with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted cheese. Warm up with Bourbon Glazed Salmon or old-fashioned Fish & Chips with lager battered fried haddock and fresh cut fries.
There are daily specials too, that offer great taste at great savings. On Monday, they have a 1/2 pound of shrimp or a pound of clams on special. On Tuesday, it’s Taco Tuesday. Wednesday is Black Diamond Steak day with their famous marinated steak paired with fries Thursday its Wings. Friday is the best catch of the week, with the Penguin’s popular Baked Haddock. Get all the details on Facebook at Penguin Hotel, which has a link to the full menu on the website.
The Penguin Hotel is famous for its jumbo gourmet wings, available in dozens of flavors, like honey mustard, sweet Thai chili, Penguin hot and raspberry habanero. They also have a full line-up of great appetizers, like loaded Penguin Fries and Beef Nachos. There are also juicy burgers, Philly cheese steaks, Mount Airy steak salad, home-style chili and more.
Located at 55 East Church Road in Stevens, the historic 1800’s tavern was once known as the Mt. Airy Hotel. Starting in January, the Penguin Hotel hours are Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. To get to the Penguin Hotel, take Route 322 to Durlach Road, toward the village of Mt. Airy, just past the township building. To find out more, call 717-733-8142.taste-of-the-town-122717-compressed
