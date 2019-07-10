Savor the Flavors of Mexico at Castañedas Mexican Restaurant

Advertisement



When James Castañeda was a boy, he loved his grandmother’s cooking. He watched her prepare homemade tacos and empañadas, and then learned from her.

“She made the best tacos al pastor with grilled pork, perfectly seasoned, with pineapple and onion, and fresh cilantro,” recalls James.

When he opened Castañedas Mexican Restaurant first in Robesonia two years ago, and then in Denver back in January 2019, his restaurant was a tribute to his grandmother, fondly known as Abuela.

His grandmother’s tacos al pastor are among the favorite dishes at Castañedas Mexican Restaurant, along with a variety of tacos, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, fajitas, soups, tamales, empanadas, and sopes.

James wants to serve authentic Mexican food to customers who love Mexican food and maybe even have Mexican heritage, as well as customers who have only eaten “Mexican” food at a fast food spot. Every time he serves a dish to someone, he wants to be sure his grandmother would approve.

She surely would. The tacos al pastor are delicious, with sweet and spicy flavors. There are also authentic Mexican tacos, with pork, chicken, beef, or vegetables. The grilled shrimp tacos are made with shrimp, onions, and poblano peppers topped with Chihuahua sauce, which is a region in Mexico, not that cute little dog. All tacos are available in corn or flour tortillas.

One of the nice things about Castañedas is that you can eat as much or as little as you want. Tacos, sopes, tamales, and salads are lighter choices. If you are very hungry, you will love the wonderful entrees, like chimichangas filled with chicken or beef, that are deep fried and topped with cheese sauce. Other hearty entrees include shrimp chimichangas, chile relleno stuffed peppers, choripollo chicken with chorizo, camerones (shrimp) a la Mexicana, and the popular Pollo Loco, a crazy mix of chicken, Mexican rice and lots of cheese sauce.

There are big stuffed burritos that require two hands, as well as enchiladas with green chile sauce, mole sauce, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, and vegetables. Quesadillas and fajitas offer lots of choices, or maybe even mix them up. Taco salads put a fun twist on salad with lots of fillings, fresh greens and vegetables served in a fried tortilla bowl. You can order Grandma’s empanada meat pies, sopes, tamales, and more a la carte.

Castañedas Mexican Restaurant is a great family place, and there is a children’s menu. Beverages include Mexican sodas, and adults can BYOB. Be sure to save room for dessert. They have fried ice cream, churros, and flan.

Castañedas Mexican Restaurant is located in Denver at 336 Main Street. Hours are Sunday- Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find out more, call 717-336-0044 or check the Facebook page at Castañedas Mexican Restaurant.