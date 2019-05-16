Savor the Season at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
Advertisement
It’s the season of locally grown strawberries, rhubarb, asparagus, and so much more. Time to plan for picnics and barbecues and lots of outdoor fun. Nothing makes the season sweeter than Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables, where goodness is made from scratch.
This is the time of the year when the weather is getting warmer, the flowers and trees are in full bloom, and Zig’s has all your favorite flavors of the season. Fresh strawberry pie is back, with glazed sweet berries and flaky pie crust. More favorites are strawberry rhubarb pie, cream of asparagus soup, orange rhubarb sauce, and applesauce with beets.
Maybe you want to refresh yourself with a big glass of iced latte or cold brewed iced coffee. How about a luscious fresh berry or mango smoothie, a homemade Italian soda, chilled lemonade, or a healthy kombucha beverage. Cool off with an affogato, a wonderful dessert for coffee lovers, made with ice cream and deep, rich espresso.
Speaking of dessert, nothing beats an ice cream sandwich with ice cream sandwiched between two fresh-baked cookies. It’s just what you crave as the weather warms up.
On these wonderful spring-into-summer days, you can rise and shine with Zig’s tasty breakfast sandwiches made on Zig’s own fresh baked bread. There are fresh-baked scones, baked oatmeal with berries, coconut baked oatmeal, homemade asparagus quiche, and yogurt parfaits with granola and fresh fruit to start your day.
Fresh fruit is the star of many other Zig’s goodies, like the famous strawberry pie, fresh fruit tart, tart cherry pie, blueberry scones, blueberry pie, raspberry cupcakes, strawberry cupcakes and more.
Get ready for picnics and backyard cookouts with everything you need from Zig’s to make your holiday celebrations extra-easy. You can pre-order all your favorites and pick them up the day before. A few made-from-scratch favorites include pork barbecue, potato salad, pasta salad, cole slaw, black bean corn poblano, broccoli salad and fresh baked rolls.
At Zig’s Bakery & Café, you’ll love the freshly made sandwiches like the turkey pesto focaccia, pastrami on rye and brand-new grilled chicken sandwich with arugula and feta. The grilled chicken Caesar salad is great for summer, along with the strawberry spinach salad, or a great salad of fresh greens and veggies topped with tuna salad or chicken salad. Zig’s makes their own breads, like honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, cinnamon raisin bread and sourdough boule.
You’ll love everything about Zig’s and Brick Gables, which was lovingly restored by the Ziegler family to keep the rare exterior cutout brickwork and stone interior touches. Brick Gables offers the perfect setting for weddings and special events.
Zig’s Bakery & Café is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz. Hours are Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com or Facebook page.tastetown051519_compressed(1)
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Primary election is Tuesday
Ed Note: The printed version of The Ephrata Review omitted...
- Posted May 17, 2019
- 0
-
Savor the Season at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s the season of locally grown strawberries, rhubarb, asparagus, and...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
Everyone at the Walmart Vision Center, including owner Melissa Plowmaker,...
-
CV overcomes early Ephrata lead to eliminate Mounts
Ephrata got the start it wanted Tuesday night vs....
-
Golden Shue: Junior wins 800, sets school record in 1600
Tyler Shue had a big decision to make. The reigning...
-
Sensenig & Gingrich claim first L-L titles
Olivia Sensenig picked the right time to come up with...
-
What it’s all about
Steady rain can’t dampen success of 30th Mother’s Day convoy...
-
Primary election is Tuesday
Ed Note: The printed version of The Ephrata Review...
- May 17, 2019
- 0
-
Savor the Season at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
It’s the season of locally grown strawberries, rhubarb, asparagus,...
- May 16, 2019
- 0
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
Everyone at the Walmart Vision Center, including owner Melissa...
- May 16, 2019
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
baelyn says:
-
James Dougherty says:
-
Paul Pavao says: