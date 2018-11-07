- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Season of Fine Dining and Festivals at Stoudts
Few places offer so many wonderful experiences as Stoudts. From fine dining to special events to holiday festivals, Stoudts makes the season sparkle.
Coming up on December 2nd, Stoudts will hold its Christkindlmarkt Holiday Shopping Market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Your entire family will enjoy this unique holiday event in the Biergarten, where you can shop for local artwork, vintage antiques, holiday ornaments, fresh food and unique gifts.
You’ll savor the Santa Lucia cookies, Stollen, artisan breads, award-winning cheeses and much more. The bar will be open with more than 20 craft beers on tap, including Glühwein spiced wine. The hall will be all decked out in festive decorations, along with live music and Christmas caroling. There will be activities for children, maybe even surprise visits from St. Nicholas and Belsnickel.
The Restaurant and Pub at Stoudts is the perfect spot for holiday get-togethers and entertaining. Featuring the cuisine of Executive Chef Bob Sidleck and Sous Chef Shannon McSherry, Stoudts offers a versatile menu with entrees like their famous crab cakes made with jumbo lump crab accompanied by seasonal vegetables or the beef tower of layered beef tenderloin, portobello mushroom, panko-crusted potato cake, bleu cheese crumbles and crispy spinach.
Chef Bob studied at the famous Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park, and enjoys using Stoudts beers in hearty chili and stews as well as the fabulous three-cheese grilled cheese made with Stoudts’ own bread, like sourdough, multi-grain and beer bread. Shannon is the sous chef and pastry chef extraordinaire, excelling in smooth, creamy cheesecakes, luscious creme brûlée and chocolate peanut butter pie.
Stoudts is famous for its brews, including Fat Dog Stoudt, Smooth Hoperator, Scarlet Lady, Stoudts Abbey Triple, Stoudts Gearshifter, Stoudts Pale Ale and Stoudts Gold.
There is also Stoudts Antiques Mall, which opened in 1972, and offers a treasure trove of antiques and collectibles. There is also a Wonderful Good Food Market with local produce and foods, like Stoudts’ award-winning breads and cheeses. The Biergarten is a great venue for weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties and other special occasions, for guests as few as 5 and as many as 500.
Stoudts dates back to 1962, when Ed Stoudt opened Stoudts Black Angus Restaurant. In 1987, Carol Stoudt became the first female brewmaster in America since prohibition, winning awards across the country and judging brew competitions.
Located at 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, the restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 4pm to 9pm, Friday and Saturday from 12 noon to 10pm. and Sunday from 11:30am to 8pm. To find out more about Stoudts, check the website at stoudts.com or call 717-484-4386.
Latest News
