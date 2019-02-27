Spring is On the Way at The Log Cabin
It was more than a month ago when the Groundhog predicted an early spring. Let’s hope he is right and spring will arrive very soon.
At The Log Cabin, preparations are underway to welcome the spring season, with work being done to get the patio ready for warmer weather, new Sunday dinner hours, Happy Hour fun on weekdays and Sundays, and a wonderful Easter Dinner at the beautiful Log Cabin dining room and porch room.
It’s not too early to make reservations for Easter Dinner at The Log Cabin. Make sure you don’t miss out on the Easter feast with Chef’s creations like lamb, ham, chicken, seafood and steak, along with wonderful desserts. Easter arrives April 21, but don’t wait.
Starting March 17, The Log Cabin will be offering Dinner Service from 4 to 8 p.m. The menu features all your Log Cabin favorites, like Jumbo Crabmeat and Avocado, Pork Belly Applewood with smoked English cheddar Mac & Cheese, Lemon Pepper Crispy Calamari, Tenderloin Filet, Double Cut Lamb Chops, Meatloaf with mashed potatoes,2-Day Marinated Fried Chicken, Lemon Thyme Free Range Roast Local Chicken, Cabin Burger, Char-Grilled Halibut, and Crab Cakes.
Sunday Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features favorites like Crisp Farm-Raised Duck Breast with green onion pancakes, Marinated Fried Chicken with honey butter drizzle, French Toast with Grand Marnier berry compote, and Smoked Salmon Three-Egg Omelette.
Also new at The Log Cabin is Happy Hour on Sundays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with drink specials like $6 select cocktails, $2 off select house wines, and $2 off select draft beers. You can enjoy Happy Hour on weeknights from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the tavern on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920s speakeasy, there are also wonderful cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin.
The Log Cabin has always been a magical place. As you cross over the quaint covered bridge and drive along Lehoy Forest Road, tall trees tower overhead and it feels as if you are entering another world. The covered bridge is known as the “Kissing Bridge,” and for generations, it has been welcoming people to The Log Cabin for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining.
Located 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m., Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Call 717-626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.taste-town-022719_compressed
