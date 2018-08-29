- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Summer Turns to Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
As summer turns toward fall, you can start to feel the change in the air. At Zig’s Bakery and Café at Brick Gables, the late summer into fall harvest is a bounty of seasonal produce.
Peaches are at their height and Zig’s fresh peach pies are a wonderful way to savor the juicy sweetness. Tomatoes and corn are still in season, so be sure to enjoy pasta salads, chicken corn soup and other late summer dishes.
With Labor Day coming up, plan your picnics with Zig’s barbecue, tuna salad. curried chicken salad, roasted root veggie salad, broccoli salad, potato salad, and so much more. Zig’s will be open Labor Day, so you can stop by for all your favorites. You’ll also want to pick up fixings for back-to-school lunches like fresh rolls, salads and treats.
Then as fall arrives, with a September harvest of everything from crisp apples to pumpkins and squash, you’ll savor the taste-tempting recipes that make autumn one of the best times of the year at Zig’s.
Coming soon, pumpkin lovers will be smitten with the pumpkin roll with cream cheese filling, the cute little pumpkin whoopie pies, the pumpkin pie, the pumpkin scones and pumpkin bread. As for apples, try the apple dumplings, apple crumb pie, apple scones and everything apple that you crave during apple season. Fall’s bounty also features the delicious Concord grape pie that’s only available once a year. Then there are autumn flavors like roasted Brussels sprouts, zucchini bread, butternut squash soup, ham balls and so much more.
Mark your calendar now for the Fall Festival at Zig’s on October 3rd through 6th with all sorts of samples of fall food, gift card drawings each day, live music Friday afternoon, and children’s activities like pumpkin painting and balloon creatures. Enjoy the popular fall meals featuring your choice of beef brisket or pork barbecue with tasty side dishes to complete the meal.
Zig’s Café is the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch. They have scones, quiche, breakfast sandwiches, coffee cake, coffee, tea and more. For lunch, enjoy freshly made sandwiches like turkey pesto focaccia, ham and brie, and pastrami on rye. Half the fun is choosing your bread which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin bread, and sourdough boule. There are lots of side dishes and hearty soups too. Dessert at Zig’s is a must, with cupcakes, flourless chocolate cake, Jewish apple cake. egg custard, eclairs, cream puffs, and muffins.
The beautifully renovated barn at Zig’s provides a unique setting with a sophisticated look that features stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow.
Located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981. Be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com. and like Zig’s on Facebook. Contact www.brickgables.com for Brick Gables, the place for weddings, gatherings and events.taste-town-082918-compressed
