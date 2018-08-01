Summer Winds Down at Fiorentino’s

Advertisement

It’s hard to believe that summer is more than half way over. That means you only have another month or so to savor summer at Fiorentino’s.

There are just weeks left to sit outside on the Flight Deck and watch the airplanes land and take off from Lancaster Airport. There are only a few more weeks of sultry summer nights with weekend music, seasonal food and refreshing beverages. Even in the recent rainy days and night, you can always stay nice and dry inside at Fiorentino’s.

There is no better place than Fiorentino’s to enjoy outdoor dining, weekend entertainment and good times with friends. On any day of the week there is something special to enjoy.

The nightly specials include Bloody Marys for $4 and iPie at B.O.G.O. 1/2 off on Sundays. On Monday the Miller Lite pints are $2.50 and pepperoni pizza is $5. Tuesday, it’s $3 Sam Adams drafts and $5 appetizer menu, including tasty apps like pretzel bites, calamari fritti and bruschetta.

On Wednesday evening get $5 Long Island Iced Tea and $5 pasta menu with choices like chicken parmesan, spaghetti with meatballs and cheese ravioli. On Thursday the evening specials are $4 Captain and Cokes and $5 cheese pizza. Then on Friday, you can get $5 Orange Crushes and on Saturday $5 Cosmos.

Fiorentino’s has great pizzas, but these aren’t ordinary pizzas. They are made fresh with your choice of tasty meats, fresh vegetables and cheeses. Try a Margherita Pizza with fresh tomato, cheese and basil, or the Classico with pepperoni, salami, soppressata, and mushrooms, or the Veggie Pizza with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers and black olives.

Looking for fresh summery flavors? How about the popular roasted veggie salad with roasted peppers, onions, portobello mushrooms, artichokes, fresh greens and feta cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette? The Bruschetta features fresh tomatoes, onions and cheese, with a balsamic drizzle. Other fresh-from-the-garden selections include the Shrimp Salad tower with mango and avocado, Cali Chicken Brioche, Penne Primavera, Shrimp Scampi Risotto, Salmon Piccata and Ravioli with Prosciutto and Peas.

Be sure to stop by after the movies at Penn Cinema and get 10 percent off with your ticket stub. Fiorentino’s has a wide open bar and dining area, with comfortable seating and a great view of Lancaster Airport. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 717-569-6732, check the website at fiorentinos.com, or the Facebook page.