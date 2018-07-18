- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Sunrise to Sunset at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
Could anything be more beautiful than the sun shining at Iron Valley with the lush green golf course and towering trees dappled by sunlight? Well, maybe sunset at Iron Valley, when the brilliantly hued sky turns the patio view from the Miner’s Pub into a watercolor of reds, golds, violets and oranges.
From sunrise to sunset and beyond, that’s what summer is all about at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley. Whether it’s a perfect golf game, a get-together with good friends or a catered event by Iron Valley Catering, no one makes memories like Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley.
Where else can you find bright sunshine on the gorgeous emerald golf course, a view from the patio overlooking the natural beauty of Cornwall, or a bounty of seasonal fresh produce and refreshing summer brews and cocktails.
At Iron Valley Golf Club and Miner’s Pub, it feels like you are a member at an exclusive country club. But everyone is a member here at this public club, where you can play golf, dine, enjoy drinks and plan special events with no membership fees. You don’t even have to play golf, although you might just decide to take it up once you see the breathtaking golf course that surrounds the Miner’s Pub.
With summer’s wonderful fresh produce, Executive Chef Jeffry Dodson puts the accent on flavorful creations for lunch, dinner or appetizers. There are many choices, like stone fired pizzas, Chicken Taco Salad, pan seared Chicken Marsala with mushrooms. Ultimate Grilled Cheese, Georgia Peach Panini, Carolina Pulled Pork sandwich, Salmon Imperial, Miner’s Scallops, and famous Miner’s Pub Crab Cakes.
If you have a special event coming up, be sure to consider Iron Valley Golf Club, where they can host everything from small, intimate get-togethers to outdoor events for bigger crowds.
Iron Valley Golf Club is a public golf course and restaurant, offering a panoramic view of the rolling woodland hills of Cornwall. The golf club opened in the spring of 2000 on a 352-acre tract of land, named for the historical ironworks dating back to the late 1700s. The golf course was designed by the world renowned P.B. Dye.
Miner’s Pub is open every day at 11 a.m. It’s located at 201 Iron Valley Drive, Lebanon. Just take Route 322 West and get off at the Cornwall exit. Follow the signs to Iron Valley through a wooded residential area that leads to the golf course and pub. For reservations or to find out more, call 717-279-7409 or check the website at www.ironvalley.com.taste-town-071818-compressed
