The Hill: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and a Great New Menu
When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, The Hill is THE place to celebrate on March 17. Put on your green and head over for Irish Breakfast starting at 7 a.m., with a breakfast of eggs, sausage, potatoes, fried tomatoes, mushrooms and grilled Irish soda bread for $6.99, plus Irish breakfast shots. Daytime specials include live music, Irish lunch specials and Irish Beer Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. with specials and car-bombs. Come evening, there’s more live music, dinner specials, face painting by Hong and Olivia, Jameson Whiskey specials and Jello-shooters.
As for the new menu at The Hill, chances are that you love macaroni and cheese. What if you could have macaroni and cheese baked in a cast iron skillet so that it’s all melted and delicious? What if it was topped with homemade chili, then baked with Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, fresh onion and sour cream? Where can you get this absolutely amazing version of macaroni and cheese? The Hill, of course, where the new menu features seven different variations of cooked-toorder macaroni and cheese, each one even better than the other.
There’s the All-American with mini grilled Angus burgers, bacon and gravy. The Santa Fe is a wonderful fiesta with blackened chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeños and salsa ranch. Feel like headin’ south? Try the Memphis with pulled pork, slaw and barbecue sauce. Then there are options like Buffalo chicken with chicken tenders and bleu cheese, Italiano with pepperoni and marinara, and Down by the Sea with crab, shrimp, mozzarella and tomatoes. The brand new, expanded menu at The Hill is packed with all sorts of new favorites like the On the Farm chicken salad with cranberries, goat cheese and roasted nuts, the Open Faced Roast Beef with prime rib and gravy fries, the Cod Po’ Boy hoagie with cole slaw, tomatoes and swiss, and the Pork Tacos with Spanish rice and guacamole.
There are still many of your old favorites, like Mr. Tran’s Famous Vietnamese Spring Rolls, the Mush Burger smothered with mushrooms and cheese, the crab cake sandwich, the Thai Noodle Bowl and homemade deep-dish Chicago-style pizzas like the Pepperoni, the Meat Lovers and the Cheesesteak.
You’ll want to try them all and be sure to indulge in everything that makes The Hill so great, like smooth sippin’ tequilas, Monday Trivia and Tuesday karaoke. The newly expanded 12-spout tap system offers four more beer choices, including a rotating cider tap and a rotating craft beer tap. The Hill is known as THE place for tequila. These are premium tequilas, explains owner Jon Speros, meant for sippin’ and savoring.
The Hill is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 2:30 a.m. They are closed on Sunday, allowing for special events to be scheduled at The Hill on Sundays, so call today to plan your get-together. To find out more about The Hill, call 733-6331 or check the website at www.htopinn.com.
