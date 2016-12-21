The Hill Celebrates the Season with Holiday Cheer

It’s just like coming home for the holidays when you open the door to The Hill.

Warm and cozy, with a fun and friendly environment, you are always among friends at The Hill. From Breakfast with Santa, to the Christmas Eve Customer Appreciation Party, to ringing in the New Year with noise makers and a midnight champagne toast, The Hill is where it’s happening for the holidays.

Owner Jon Speros and his entire family wish you a wonderful season. He has been busy in the kitchen creating innovative dishes, so when you stop by, be sure to say hello. He is very excited about some of the great menu changes in store for winter. They will also be expanding their drafts right for the New Years, adding four more spigots for a total of 12.

“We are also increasing the heat out on the deck to make it a little more comfy during the chill of winter,” says Jon, reminding people that The Hill has a late night menu from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Hill also invites everyone to their Customer Appreciation Party on Christmas Eve. It’s a great way to unwind and have fun, notes Jon. The kitchen will be closed, as The Hill says thank you to customers who have made 2016 a success.

To express his appreciation, Jon has a nice spread planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as people get geared up for the hustle and bustle of the week. For New Year’s Eve at The Hill, big festivities are planned, with great food, noisemakers and a champagne toast at midnight. Start the evening with a fancy dinner, with specials like filet with crab. The regular menu is also available. Dinner is served until 9 p.m., and then the party begins! From 9 p.m. to midnight, the gala celebration is a great way to welcome 2017 with new friends, old friends and family in a place that really does seem like family.

Any day of the week, you will find there is something going on at The Hill, from Wing Night to Trivia Night to Karaoke Night. The Hill is also THE place for premium tequilas.

Fine tequilas are much like fine scotch, made for sippin’ and savoring. Some are smooth, others might be aged in oak barrels for richness. At The Hill, the wide selection of super premium tequilas introduces you to the best tequilas.

The Hill is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 2:30 a.m. They are closed on Sunday, allowing for special events to be scheduled at The Hill on Sundays. To find out more about The Hill, call 733-6331 or check the website at www.htopinn.com. If you need gifts, remember that everyone wants a gift certificate to The Hill.

