The Hill Prepares to Unveil New Menu

It’s always fun to try something new. At The Hill, excitement is in the air as they are getting ready to debut the updated menu.

You’ll find all sorts of great menu items on the expanded menu coming toward the end of this month like loaded tater tots. Yes, that’s right. Those tasty tater tots you grew up with are getting a whole new update. The recipe goes something like this: Start with crunchy, crispy tater tots. Top with zesty chili and housemade cheese sauce. Then generously add shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and scallions. You’re going to love this new take on a classic potato treat.

Another newcomer to The Hill’s menu will be enough to make you melt with happiness. The new Melts at The Hill are packed with great ingredients grilled in between thick cut Texas toast. Try the tender sliced prime rib with BBQ sauce, Cheddar Jack cheese, and a big onion ring on top. The turkey melt features sliced turkey, caramelized onions, bacon, and Provolone cheese. Everything melts together for great flavor and “melty-ness.”

If that’s not enough, how about the new Korean BBQ Beef Bowl, with rice and grilled beef tips, spicy Korean BBQ sauce, sliced carrots, celery, cucumbers and scallions, all topped off with a fried egg.

The new menu will also have an expanded line of mac & cheese skillets that are cooked to order in sizzling skillets and delivered to your table all hot and cheesy. Get ready for lots of new pizzas, salads and burgers, along with favorites like the ever-popular Thai noodle bowl and mush burger.

Now that spring is finally here, the deck at The Hill is the perfect spot to enjoy great food and beverages. Sit outside with new and old friends and savor the fun-filled atmosphere. You’ll want to hang out beneath the stars or sunshine on these warm spring nights and days. Al fresco dining is always so much more fun. Enjoy an icy cold beer, refreshing cocktail, glass of wine or fine spirits like whiskey or bourbon.

In case you didn’t know, The Hill is also known as THE place for tequila. These are premium tequilas, which are quite different from what you might be thinking of when it comes to tequila. As owner Jon Speros points out, fine tequilas are much like fine scotch, made for sippin’ and savoring. You can get a tequila flight with samplers of tequilas specially chosen for your tastes. Some are smooth, others might be aged in oak barrels for richness.

At The Hill, there are beers on tap, bottled beers, wines and cocktails, along with Happy Hour each weekday from 4 to 6 p.m. There is also Trivia Night on Monday at 9:30 p.m. and Karaoke Night on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

The Hill is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 2:30 a.m. They are one of the few places where you can get a late night dining menu from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Hill is closed on Sunday, allowing for special events to be scheduled on Sundays. To find out more about The Hill, call 717-733-6331 or check the website at www.htopinn.com. If you need gifts, remember that everyone wants a gift certificate to The Hill.