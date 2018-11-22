- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
The Holiday Season Arrives at the Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
As the holiday season arrives at Iron Valley Golf Club and the Miner’s Pub, it’s the time of the year to celebrate.
For Thanksgiving, the Miner’s Pub has a wonderful Thanksgiving Buffet for the entire family. This feast is $28.95 per person with children 4-10 at half price and 3 and under free. Call 717-279-7409 for reservations.
The Thanksgiving Buffet is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features a bounty that includes fresh fruit, smoked salmon with cream cheese and capers, roasted turkey with gravy, herb sausage stuffed pork, glazed ham, stuffed rigatoni, baked macaroni and cheese, candied sweet potatoes, bread stuffing, baked corn casserole, whipped potatoes, green bean medley, salad bar, and assorted desserts.
The Miner’s Pub is ideal for all your holiday celebrations. If you have a special event coming up, be sure to consider celebrating at Miner’s Pub and Iron Valley Golf Club. There are a several inviting venues within Iron Valley, ranging from smaller, intimate spaces to larger, formal rooms that can accommodate many guests. It’s also the perfect spot to get engaged, host your wedding reception, hold a wedding or baby shower, mark a special birthday, have an anniversary party or honor the new retiree.
Throughout the seasons, Executive Chef Jeffry Dodson puts the accent on fresh and flavorful creations for lunch, dinner or appetizers. The menu features their famous Crab Cakes with no filler, Iron Valley Wings, build your own burger, pan seared Chicken Marsala with mushrooms, Ultimate Grilled Cheese, Angus Reserve steaks, Brick Oven Flatbreads, and much more.
The Miner’s Pub is located in Cornwall, in the lush woodlands not far from Mount Gretna. A visit to Miner’s Pub is an experience to savor, as you drive along Route 322 amid tall trees.The wide open windows and panoramic patio view of the Iron Valley Golf Course make the experience even more enjoyable.
Iron Valley Golf Club seems like your own private country club, but it is actually a public golf course and restaurant, with breathtaking rolling hills. Iron Valley Golf Club opened in the spring of 2000 on a 352-acre tract of land. Named for the historical ironworks dating back to the late 1700s, Iron Valley’s golf course was designed by the world renowned P.B. Dye.
Now that winter has arrived early, you might wonder what happens to a golf course when the snow falls. That’s when the fun really begins and Iron Valley’s driving range is transformedinto Iron Valley Tubing. Snow tubing at its finest – over 900 feet long with a 127 foot elevation change. Iron Valley Tubing, the “thrills are on the hill”.
Miner’s Pub is located at 201 Iron Valley Drive, Lebanon. Just take Route 322 West and get off at the Cornwall exit. Follow the signs to Iron Valley through a wooded residential area that leads to the golf course and pub. For reservations or to find out more, call 717-279-7409 or check the website at www.ironvalley.com.taste-town-112118-compressed
-
-
-
