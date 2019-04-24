The Log Cabin Celebrates Spring with Special Events
Every season is wonderful at the Log Cabin. Spring is a favorite with trees and flowers in bloom, warm weather days and evenings on the patio, spring menu additions, and special events.
The Spring Wine Tasting is set for May 15 on the patio with a focus on Women Winemakers. The tasting features two reds, two whites, and one prosecco. Sommelier Kirstan Thomas guides wine-lovers through the basics of her selection, pairing them with hors d‘oeuvres and other dishes specially created for the evening. The cost is $35 per person. Call today for details and to make reservations.
Another popular event is the Cigar Dinner, set for May 29, also on the outdoor patio. Make your reservations early, since this is usually a sell-out. The Cigar Dinner features a menu paired with wine and cigars. The four-course dinner features appetizer, soup, entrée and dessert. Plus you get a goodie bag of select cigars by The Cigar Guys.
Be sure to check out some of the new spring menu additions, like Braised Australian Lamb Shank in merlot sauce with garlic polenta and French artichokes, Smoked Trout Salad with horseradish cream and pickled red onions, and Pretzel and Smoked Bacon Crusted Atlantic Cod Fillet with rock shrimp, fava beans, asparagus, sun dried tomato sauté and sweet corn risotto.
With spring, plans are underway to open the patio for warmer weather. The Log Cabin has added new Sunday dinner hours, as well as Happy Hour fun on weekdays and Sundays. The Log Cabin now offers Dinner Service from 4 to 8 p.m. The menu features all your Log Cabin favorites, like Jumbo Crabmeat and Avocado, Tenderloin Filet, Meatloaf with mashed potatoes, Lemon Thyme Free Range Roast Local Chicken, Cabin Burger, and Crabcakes.
Sunday Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features favorites like Crisp Farm-Raised Duck Breast with green onion pancakes, Marinated Fried Chicken with honey butter drizzle and French Toast with Grand Marnier berry compote.
Happy Hour features drink specials like select cocktails, select house wines, and select draft beers. In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920s speakeasy, there are also wonderful cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin.
The Log Cabin is a magical place, as you cross over the quaint covered bridge and drive along Lehoy Forest Road. The covered bridge is known as the “Kissing Bridge,” and for generations it has been welcoming people to The Log Cabin for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining.
Located at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m., Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday dinner from 4-8 p.m. Call 717-626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin Restaurant Facebook page.
