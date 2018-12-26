Home   >   Entertainment   >   Taste of the Town   >   The Log Cabin Is Dressed Up for the Season

The Log Cabin Is Dressed Up for the Season

Advertisement

By on December 26, 2018

From festive holiday parties to winter celebrations, there is no place quite like the Log Cabin. With fireplaces glowing and wintry greens adding a touch of the season, the Log Cabin is a favorite for special occasions and anytime get-togethers.

The Log Cabin has always been a magical place. As you cross over the quaint covered bridge and drive along Lehoy Forest Road, tall trees tower overhead and it feels as if you are entering another world. The covered bridge is known as the “Kissing Bridge,” and for generations, it has been welcoming people to The Log Cabin for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining.

Speaking of romance, it’s not too early to think about booking your Valentine’s Day dinner with your sweetheart. On Valentine’s Day weekend in February, the Log Cabin will have a special chef’s menu with appetizers, steak, seafood and favorite entrees, plus desserts to share. There will also be romantic cocktails.

Heartwarming fare on cold winter nights includes Chicken Consomme with Gala apple dumpling, Pork Belly Applewood Mac & Cheese, Double Cut Lamb Rack Chops, Pork Sirloin Strip, Coffee Rubbed Barrel Cut Ribeye, chef’s recipe Meatloaf with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, New York Strip Steak, Pork Shank Osso Buco, Lemon Thyme Roast Free-Range Local Chicken, Duck L’Orange, Abruzzes Pasta, Crab Cakes, and Salmon Oscar.

In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920s speakeasy, there are wonderful cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin, many with a Prohibition era theme.

Sunday Brunch at The Log Cabin restaurant is a wonderful tradition with choices like Crisp Farm-Raised Duck Breast with green onion pancakes, Marinated Fried Chicken with honey butter drizzle, French Toast with Grand Marnier berry compote, and Smoked Salmon Three-Egg Omelette.

Located at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 717-626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.

taste-towm-1226-compressed

 

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *