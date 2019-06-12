The Log Cabin Offers Fresh Flavors in an Idyllic Outdoor Setting

Advertisement

Summer at The Log Cabin is a magical time of the year. As you cross the covered bridge into the deep woods, trees and flowers are in bloom. The rustic elegance of The Log Cabin beckons you to relax on the beautiful patio or savor the lovely log interiors with sparkling chandeliers and classic artwork.

This is the season for all the freshest flavors like strawberries, raspberries, lettuces, radishes, tomatoes, asparagus, and blackberries. Try all the chef’s creations, such as Lemon Thyme Roast Free-Range Chicken with fingerling potatoes and wild mushrooms; Pretzel and Smoked Bacon Crusted Atlantic Cod with rock shrimp, Fava beans, asparagus tips, and sweet corn risotto; and Baby Iceberg Lettuce Salad with hickory smoked bacon, roasted Roma tomatoes, shaved golden beets, and watermelon relish.

When the weather is nice, the patio at The Log Cabin offers a perfect setting for Sunday brunch or outdoor dining beneath the stars with its red umbrella tables and garden in full bloom. There is also a pretty garden dining area in case it rains.

The brunch menu features Jumbo Crabmeat and Avocado with heirloom tomatoes, sweet corn, and asparagus; crisp farm-raised Duck Breast with green onion pancakes; Lobster Benedict with Maine lobster potato pancakes, soft poached eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and basil pesto; and French Toast with Grand Marnier berry compote.

The Log Cabin has added new Sunday dinner hours, as well as Happy Hour fun on weekdays and weekends. There is weekend entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays, with performers like Temple Avenue, Matt Miskie, Sean Cox, Ben Mauger, and John Brubaker. There are monthly wine tastings which offer a variety of select wines.

Another popular event is the Cigar Dinner, which is set for June 12, July 25 and August 22 on the outdoor patio. Make your reservations early, since this is usually a sell-out. The Cigar Dinner features a menu paired with wine and cigars. The four-course dinner features appetizer, soup, entrée and dessert, along with a goodie bag of select cigars.

Happy Hour features drink specials like select cocktails, select house wines, and select draft beers. In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920s speakeasy, there are also wonderful cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin.

The Log Cabin has been welcoming generations for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining. It’s always a joy to cross over the covered bridge on Log Cabin Road which is fondly known as the “Kissing Bridge.”

Located at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5-11 p.m., Sunday brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sunday dinner from 4-8 p.m. Call 717-626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.