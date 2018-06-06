The Log Cabin Offers Fresh Flavors in an Idyllic Outdoor Setting

Advertisement

There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin.

As you cross the covered bridge into the deep woods, trees and flowers are in bloom. The red covered bridge is known as the “Kissing Bridge,” and for generations it has been welcoming people to The Log Cabin for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining.

This is the season for all the freshest flavors, like strawberries and greens and asparagus and blackberries. Try all the chef’s newest creations, such as Salmon Oscar topped with crab and fresh asparagus with horseradish Dauphinoise and cool potato Vichyssoise or Arugula Radicchio Salad with strawberries, blackberries, goat cheese mousse, housemade granola and lemon poppyseed dressing.

When the weather is nice, the patio at The Log Cabin offers a perfect setting for Sunday brunch or outdoor dining beneath the stars with its red umbrella tables and garden in full bloom. There is also a pretty garden dining area in case it rains. The brunch menu features crisp farm-raised Duck Breast with green onion pancakes, marinated Crispy Fried Chicken with honey butter drizzle, Beef Tenderloin Tips and Crabmeat Scrambled Eggs, and Eggs Benedict with asparagus.

You will love all the wonderful dishes that are perfect for the warm-weather season like Jumbo Crabmeat and Avocado stacked salad with sweet corn and asparagus, Double Cut Lamb Chops, Crab Cakes with house-made tartar sauce, and Barramundi fish seared with lump crab fondue, spring pea puree, roasted beets, salmon caviar, pea tendrils and wilted greens.

The expanded wine list has innovative selections such as White Bordeaux, Super Tuscan and bold Syrah. In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920’s speakeasy, the cocktails herald to the past with Prohibition era concoctions like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin. Then there are refreshing summery beverages like fresh fruit sangria with select wines and local fruit.

The Log Cabin is more than a special occasion spot. You’ll feel comfortable stopping by any evening to enjoy a hand crafted cocktail or tasty appetizer. You can relax in the inviting bar where you are more than likely to run into good friends. There is a bar menu that has lighter fare and cocktails that are perfect before dinner or for an after-work or impromptu get-to-together.

Beautifully situated at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Saturday opening at 5 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 717-626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.