The Log Cabin Welcomes Fall in the Forest
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin. As you cross the covered bridge, known as the “Kissing Bridge,” you seem to be in another world. Tucked in the Lehoy Forest, The Log Cabin restaurant is the perfect place to celebrate the bounty of autumn.
The Log Cabin has long been known for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, and client entertaining. It’s also a favorite for friends to get together and enjoy drinks and tavern fare.
Coming up on Wednesday, Oct. 17, The Log Cabin will hold its first Wine Tasting at the newly renovated speakeasy in the wine cellar. Enjoy the flavors of Italy with five carefully selected wines and hors d’oeuvre pairings created by Executive Chef Steven Painter. It’s not too early to make reservations. Call 717-626-9999. To find out more, check the website.
For fall, Chef Painter has a selection of flavors, like Salmon Oscar topped with crab and fresh asparagus with horseradish Dauphinoise and Tenderloin with confit of fingerling potatoes and onion marmalade. Try Log Cabin’s own edition of Knob Creek barreled bourbon, or a fall-inspired cocktail, like the Smoked Blueberry Sazerac with smoked maple and blueberry puree or the Orange Blossom with gin, sweet and dry vermouth, orange juice and orange bitters.
In keeping with The Log Cabin’s origins as a 1920s speakeasy, the cocktails herald to the past with Prohibition era concoctions like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar, Aviation and Penicillin.
For something extra special for steak lovers, The Log Cabin has something truly out of the ordinary. The Log Cabin offers certified Japanese Kobe Beef, with Kobe Strip in 4, 6 and 8 oz., and Kobe Tenderloin in 4 and 6 oz. This is beef so tender, you can cut it with a fork, or maybe even a spoon. This may be the most expensive steak you will ever taste, but it’s worth it if you want the very best.
The patio at The Log Cabin offers a perfect setting for Sunday brunch or outdoor dining in the woods. It will be open weather permitting, until there is a chill in the air. The brunch menu features crisp farm-raised Duck Breast with green onion pancakes, marinated Crispy Fried Chicken with honey butter drizzle, and Eggs Benedict with asparagus.
Beautifully situated at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Saturday opening at 5 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 717-626-9999 for reservations. Check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.taste-town-091918-compressed
