The New Menu Hits the Stage at The Hill

Advertisement

You’ve been waiting for it and at last it’s here. The Hill presents its brand new menu and it’s pretty exciting.

“Our new menu just came out this weekend,” says owner Jon Speros, who has created something of a masterpiece with new dishes like the fantastic Korean Beef BBQ Bowl.

Just wait until you try everything that’s new. Might take a while. Great new starters include the Spicy Sprouts with fried Brussels sprouts in spicy Thai peanut sauce accented by fried red onions and sunflower seeds. The Tots appetizer is already a huge hit, made with crispy tater tots, topped with zesty chili, housemade cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and scallions. The new version of Calamari is lightly breaded and fried with marinara.

The Hill wants you to eat healthy, so a few new salad creations include the Super Salad with greens, sunflower seeds, berries, beans, Greek yogurt, granola, tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado. Then there’s a Chef’s Salad with turkey, ham, Provolone, bacon and more, or the Ahi Poke Bowl Salad with fresh Ahi tuna with tomato, avocado, red onions, and more.

The Hill wants you to enjoy Chicago-style pizza, so they have added to the pizza menu with updated Meat Lovers, The Club, The Bistro, and The Baller meatball pizza, to name a few. There are new baskets and bowls too, like the very popular Korean Beef BBQ Bowl with grilled beef tips, carrots, celery, cucumbers, peanuts, scallions, a fried egg, and spicy Korean BBQ sauce; or the Grilled Ahi Tuna Tostada with grilled tortillas, melted cheese, grilled Ahi tuna, fresh avocados, lettuce, cilantro, and salsa ranch.

The Mac & Cheese Skillets have gotten such rave reviews that The Hill has added to the cast with Italiano, Chicken Cordon Bleu, Steakhouse, and Shrimp Scampi. Can’t decide which to try? That’s easy, just keep coming back to try them all.

We’re not done yet. The Hill has new wings, like the Cajun Dry Rub and the Spicy Korean BBQ. New burgers include the Cajun Burger, Santa Fe Burger, and Breakfast Burger topped with a fried egg. A few new sandwiches are the Ham Club, Meatball Parmesan, Cheesesteak Quesadilla, Banh Mi, and Pulled Pork. Then there are three brand new melts, the Beef and Cheddar, Chicken Cordon Bleu, and Turkey Melt.

Are you hungry yet? Thought so. Head over to The Hill. Try the rotating draft beers and pineapple hemp cider. Sample fine drinking tequilas. Hang out on the deck as soon as repairs are done after the May 19 tornado winds did a little damage to the deck roof. There’s Trivia Night on Mondays and Karaoke Night on Tuesdays. The Hill is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 2:30 a.m., and closed on Sunday. To find out more about The Hill, call 717-733-6331 or check the website at www.htopinn.com.