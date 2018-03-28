The Penguin Hotel Always Has Something Special for You

Maybe it’s baked haddock with fries, or a juicy steak, cooked to order. At the Penguin Hotel, there is always something special for you to enjoy.

The daily specials are a great way to save on all your favorites. On Monday, the seafood specials include a choice of 1 lb. of steamed clams, 1/2 lb. of shrimp or baked haddock and fries. Tuesday is Taco Tuesday, with a variety of tasty tacos like chicken, beef or fish. Wednesday is Steak Night, while Thursday is Wing Night.

The Penguin Hotel is famous for those jumbo gourmet wings, available in dozens of flavors, like honey mustard, sweet Thai chili, Penguin hot and raspberry habanero. They also have a full line-up of great appetizers, like loaded Penguin Fries and Beef or Chicken Nachos. There are also juicy burgers, Philly cheese steaks, Mount Airy steak salad, homestyle chili, sandwiches and much more.

Friday and Saturday are chef’s weekend specials. DJ Chris is back at the Penguin. Weekly entertainment includes karaoke on Thursday from 8 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight. You can get all the details on everything that’s happening, by checking out the Facebook page at Penguin Hotel, which has a link to the full menu on the website.

With Mother’s Day coming up in May, you can treat Mom to a special day with select menu items that will make Mom smile. The regular Penguin menu will also be available.

The Penguin Hotel has a private room available that accommodates up to 20 people. It’s perfect for showers, birthday parties, anniversaries and other events. However, the room is not handicap accessible.

The Penguin Hotel is located at 55 East Church Road in Stevens, where the historic 1800s tavern was once known as the Mt. Airy Hotel. As the story goes, the owner renamed it as the Penguin after someone commented that only penguins would live in the snowy wintry wonderland. There are penguins everywhere, including the friendly white and black penguins that stand outside and welcome visitors with a sign that says, “Come in as strangers, leave as friends.”

It may not seem like spring, with the recent snow, but spring will surely be arriving soon. There’s no better place to enjoy the beauty of springtime, as the trees turn green and flowers begin to bloom. To get to the Penguin Hotel, take Route 322 to Durlach Road in Clay Township (at Horst Auction), and drive two miles just past the Durlach/Mt. Airy Fire Company.

The Penguin Hotel is open every day at 11 a.m. Sunday the kitchen is open noon – 6:00 p.m. and starting in April they will be open until 10:00 p.m. on Sundays. They will be closed on Easter Sunday. To find out more, call 717-733-8142 or check the website; www.thepenguintavern.com.