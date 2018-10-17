- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
The Penguin Hotel Gets Dressed Up for Halloween
All decorated for fall, the Penguin Hotel is the fun place to celebrate the season of witches and ghosts.
The historic 1880s tavern is all dressed up for Halloween with corn stalks and pumpkins. You’ll be welcomed by the white and black penguins that stand outside in their tuxedo-style costumes.
For Halloween weekend, be sure to join the fun. It’s a three-day Halloween Party, October 25-27; Thursday from 8 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight. There is a costume contest with prizes and karaoke all three nights. Whether you want to dress like Dracula, Superman or Jason, be sure to enjoy trick or treat for grownups at the Penguin.
The sign outside the Penguin Hotel says, “Come in as strangers, leave as friends.” You’ll feel welcomed with open wings the minute you step inside to enjoy great food and beverages.
Speaking of wings… The Penguin Hotel is famous for their jumbo gourmet wings, available in dozens of flavors like honey mustard, sweet Thai chili, Penguin hot and raspberry habanero. They also have a full line-up of great appetizers like nachos, onion rings, quesadillas, sweet potato waffle fries and peel & eat shrimp.
The Penguin has tasty baskets, served with “newsprint” liners, including classics like chicken strips and fried shrimp. The entrees include the popular Black diamond steak, fish & chips, BBQ chicken, bourbon glazed salmon and house-made meatloaf with mashed potatoes. There are also juicy burgers, Philly cheese steaks, Mount Airy steak salad, and Penguin fried chicken salad.
Don’t miss the daily specials at super special prices. Monday is Seafood Night with specials on clams, shrimp, and haddock. Tuesday is Burger Night, while Wednesday is Black Diamond Steak and Fries. On Thursday, get special deals on the Penguin’s great wings. It’s also Karaoke Night with DJ Chris from 8 to 11 p.m. Each weekend, there are great dishes like the Bavarian Pub Pretzel served with cheddar beer sauce, Chesapeake Chicken with crab, and juicy filet mignon.
Located at 55 East Church Road in Stevens, the historic 1800s tavern was once known as the Mt. Airy Hotel. It’s been completely renovated with pressed tin ceilings, copper top bars, hardwood floors and dark maple chairs and tables that were handcrafted in Myerstown. In case you are wondering how the Penguin Hotel got its name, the story dates back to the 1980s when Bill Hughes purchased the tavern in the middle of the winter. It was especially cold and frosty that year. Hughes made the comment that “only penguins could live out here.” The name stuck, and it’s been known as the Penguin Hotel ever since.
Open seven days a week, the Penguin Hotel opens at 11 a.m. To get to the Penguin Hotel, take Route 322 to Durlach Road (at Horst Auction) and drive two miles, just past the Durlach/Mt. Airy Fire Co. To find out more, call 717-733-8142 or check the website at thepenguintavern.com.taste-town-101718-compressed
