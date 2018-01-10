Warm Up This New Year at Zig’s Bakery and Café

Advertisement

The New Year has started with a chill, and there is no better way to warm up than at Zig’s Bakery and Café.

This is the time of the year, in the depths of an especially cold January, to chase away the winter blues with comfort food like tomato pepperjack bisque with a hearty grilled cheese sandwich or a big bowl of stick-to-your-ribs cream of potato soup and a tasty sandwich.

You can savor these favorites at Zig’s with a twist. The grilled cheese is made on their own fresh-baked bread and the soup is made with pepperjack cheese for a little extra zip. Zig’s loads their baked potato soup with all your favorite toppings. The Italian wedding soup has healthy greens, cheese, pasta and meatballs.

Zig’s secret recipe chili is a favorite with beans and tomatoes. Other comforting goodies include tapioca pudding, barbecue, Moravian sugar cake, Jewish apple cake, four-bean salad, turkey pesto on focaccia, baked oatmeal and baked custard.

Hot drinks like hot chocolate, mocha latte, London Fog hot tea latte, espresso, cappuccino, latte and coffee drinks made just the way you like it are great for warming you up on even the coldest day.

Zig’s Café is always the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch. They have scones, quiche, breakfast sandwiches, coffee cake, coffee, tea and more. For lunch, enjoy freshly made sandwiches, like pastrami on rye with coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing.

Half the fun is choosing your bread, which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin breads and sourdough boule. They make fresh baguettes every Saturday, and nothing tastes better than a crispy, chewy French bread with melted butter. A loaf of bread and soup is all you need for an easy supper. You can also get the soups frozen to take home, just in case there is a snow day.

Coming up in February, you’ll want to get your Valentine’s treats for your sweetheart. Don’t forget your freshly baked fasnachts for Fasnacht Day. It’s early this year, and you’ll will want to order a dozen for the office, for your family and for all your friends.

The sophisticated setting at Zig’s features stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow. There are deli cases on one wall, baked goods on the other with sandwiches, salads and breakfast made to order. Brick Gables is also a beautiful wedding and event venue and catering business.

Zig’s at Brick Gables is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, and hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com Brick Gables is the place for weddings, gatherings and events. Check www.brickgables.com, and like Zig’s on Facebook and Instagram.