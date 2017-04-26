Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables Marks a Tasteful Two Year Anniversary

It might seem hard to believe, but Zig’s Bakery & Cafe and Brick Gables is celebrating their second anniversary of tasty deli fare, fresh baked breads and sweet desserts.

Zig’s is marking the occasion from May 3 through May 6. It’s a celebration you won’t want to miss, with $10 beef brisket or pork bbq meals with all the fixings, drawings to win Zig’s gift cards, and samples of sweets, baked goods, and savory salads. There will be musical entertainment and family activities for children.

“We have been a local tradition since 1970 and now we have been at Brick Gables for two years,” says Brandon Ziegler, adding that there will be musical entertainment and family activities for the children.

If you haven’t been to Zig’s Bakery & Café, it’s about time you discovered all the deliciousness inside the gorgeous barn exterior. The Ziegler family gave the historic barn a new life and has won preservation awards for the seamless way they transformed a Newport Road landmark into Brick Gables, a bustling hub of activity.

The Zieglers were able to keep the brick barn with its rare cutout brickwork. They created a breathtaking wedding and special occasion venue on the second floor, adding a spacious bakery, deli and café on the first floor. The result is a spot that offers a sophisticated look with stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow. There are deli cases on one wall baked goods on the other, with sandwiches, salads and breakfast made to order. You can also buy foods like chocolate, pretzels, mustards, soups, honey and snack mix.

At Zig’s Bakery & Café, you can relax with the warm, friendly service and visit the bakery, deli and café for freshly baked breads, cakes and pies, brewed coffee, refreshing smoothies and sodas, soups, sandwiches, salads and deli items.

They have freshly made sandwiches, including the turkey pesto focaccia and pastrami on rye with crunchy coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Half the fun is choosing your bread, which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin breads and sourdough boule.

Healthy salads include the seasonal fresh strawberry spinach salad with feta cheese, toasted almonds, and house made poppyseed dressing. The yogurt parfaits are with fresh fruit and granola. Deli choices include ham salad, quiche, Asian-inspired sesame almond crunch noodle salad, Buffalo cauliflower, rhubarb sauce and bow tie pasta salad with tomatoes and mozzarella.

Most people find themselves drawn to the bakery for some reason. No wonder. Who could resist homemade biscotti, fruit tarts, flourless chocolate cake, eclairs, cream puffs, strawberry rhubarb pie, blueberry pie, coconut cream pie, lemon sponge pie, cherry pie, fresh scones, Moravian sugar cake and much more. The Ziegler family and the staff want to thank all of their customers for supporting

Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables over the past two years. Not only is it a great bakery, deli and café, but it is a beautiful wedding and event venue and catering business. Zig’s Bakery & Café is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, and hours are Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7- 3 pm. To find out more or to place an order, call 626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com.

