- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Zig’s Bakery and Café Has All Your Favorite Things
Advertisement
What’s your favorite thing at Zig’s Bakery and Café? It seems that there are lots of favorite things at Zig’s, depending on who you ask. Many of these favorites are shared by lots of people too.
For some people, the shepherd’s pie is a wonderful comfort food on these chilly winter days. Layered with hearty ground beef, tomato sauce and green beans, it’s topped with mashed potatoes. Then there are the heart-warming soups, creamy baked potato soup or African peanut soup with tender chicken. How about the tomato pepperjack bisque with a hearty grilled cheese sandwich or tomato bisque? Either one recalls your childhood favorite with grilled cheese made with Zig’s own fresh-baked bread.
If you want to make that grilled cheese extra special, turn it into a tuna melt. Zig’s is quickly earning a reputation for the best tuna salad around. It’s hard to figure out what the secret ingredient is in this wonderful tuna salad. There’s tuna, mayonnaise, celery and somehow it tastes better than any tuna you have ever tried.
Many of Zig’s other salads make the list of favorite things, like the chicken salad, curried chicken salad and egg salad. The roasted root salad puts a whole new spin on vegetables with carrots, beets, onions and garlic.
Do you love ham balls? Try them at Zig’s. They are made just the way you like them. The quiche is another popular choice at Zig’s. They have lots of varieties, like the classic Quiche Lorraine with ham and Swiss cheese. There are also vegetable quiches, broccoli quiche, tomato quiche and much more. They taste great with a side salad or soup.
One of the most popular salads is the strawberry salad. Not only is it healthy with fresh spinach and strawberries, but it tastes wonderful. It’s also beautiful to see. There are many favorites on the Zig’s sandwich menu, like the warm pastrami with Swiss cheese and shredded cole slaw or the turkey pesto focaccia with turkey, red pepper and pesto on Zig’s own toasted focaccia bread.
As for breads, Zig’s is known for some of the best breads around. They use them for their sandwiches and you can take a loaf or two home with you. The fluffy potato rolls are so popular, they sell out quickly. Saturdays they have freshly baked French baguettes, so get there early so you won’t miss the crispy tenderness. Other favorite breads include honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, croissants, cinnamon raisin bread and sourdough boule.
That doesn’t even touch on the sweet breads, like Moravian sugar cake, chocolate croissants and scones. There are cakes and pies, with the flourless chocolate cake getting rave reviews. How about cherry pie? It’s one of the owner’s favorites. These desserts go great with your favorite beverages, like hot chocolate, mocha latte, espresso, cappuccino and latte.
Zig’s is a favorite place to relax. The sophisticated setting features stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow. You can eat in or take all your favorites home with you.
Zig’s at Brick Gables is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, and hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com. and like Zig’s on Facebook. Brick Gables is also a favorite place for weddings, gatherings and events. Check www.brickgables.com, and like Zig’s on Facebook and Instagram.taste-town-022118-compressed
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Ensinger Graphics Has Solutions from A to Z
No matter what your needs are for promotional products, Ensinger...
-
Ephrata up in arms about doggie waste in park
Ephrata Township supervisors are considering changing the Ephrata Township Community...
-
Review & Record-Express announce staff changes
Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express Editor Andrew H. Fasnacht...
-
Once a patient, now a participant
Denver’s Palm part of another successful THON at PSU Penn...
-
Zig’s Bakery and Café Has All Your Favorite Things
What’s your favorite thing at Zig’s Bakery and Café? It...
-
Ralph W. Roseboro, Army vet, owned Roseboro Funeral Home, enjoyed going on cruises
Ralph W. Roseboro, of Reinholds, formerly of Denver, died at...
-
Ronald L. ‘Bip’ Sweigart, 81, Sweigart’s Steak Shop founder, GSM Roofing retiree, Philly sports fan
Ronald L. “Bip” Sweigart, 81, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully...
-
Ensinger Graphics Has Solutions from A to Z
No matter what your needs are for promotional products,...
-
Ephrata up in arms about doggie waste in park
Ephrata Township supervisors are considering changing the Ephrata Township...
-
Review & Record-Express announce staff changes
Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express Editor Andrew H....
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Denise L Daughetee says:
-
-
Janice Ballenger says: