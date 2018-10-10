- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
The Districts are back in town Oct. 18
The Districts have a show at The Chameleon Club, 223 N. Water St. Lancaster, on Oct 18.
They are currently on tour opening for Hippo Campus. Sixteen Jackies will be the opening act at 7 p.m..
The band, which contains three Warwick High grads is comprised of (left to right) Pat Cassidy, Rob Grote, Braden Lawrence, and Connor Jacobus. The photo was taken in Bremen, Germany, while The Districts were touring in Europe.
The cost of tickets for the Oct. 18 show is $18 to $20. They can be purchased online at chameleonclub.net.
