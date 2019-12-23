Don't Miss
Home > Entertainment > This week at the movies
This week at the movies
By mhunnefield on December 23, 2019
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Hop’in Around: ‘Tis the season… for beer! (Part 2)
The ugly Christmas sweaters were out in full force at...
-
January at Weathered Vineyards
Weathered Vineyards, Ephrata, located in the Historic Smithton Inn at...
- This week at the movies
-
Get the ‘drop’ on New Year’s Eve
In Times Square, they drop a 12,000-pound crystal ball to...
-
Births – Reported Dec. 25, 2019
ANDERTON, Nicholas S. and Candace Bergerson-Anderton, Akron, a daughter, at...
-
Mary Ann Hartranft, 67, Ephrata, Cinderella, McDonald’s worker, enjoyed time with grandkids
Mary Ann Hartranft, 67, of Ephrata, passed away at home...
-
Alfred J. Spoo, 82, Record Express nature columnist, electrician, taxidermist, had strong faith
Alfred J. Spoo, 82, formerly of Rothsville, passed away at...
-
Hop’in Around: ‘Tis the season… for beer! (Part 2)
The ugly Christmas sweaters were out in full force...
-
January at Weathered Vineyards
Weathered Vineyards, Ephrata, located in the Historic Smithton Inn...
-
This week at the movies
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Sallie (Getz) Kupp says:
-
-
Kerry Conley (Kinnier ) says:
Special Section
When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, The Hill is THE place to celebrate on March 17. Put on your gree[...]