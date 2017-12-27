Don't Miss
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
Latest News
-
Servant Stage Company’s 2018 season revealed
Servant Stage Company announced its 2018 season at an annual...
-
This week at the movies….
-
Births – Reported Dec. 27, 2017
BEILER, Emanuel L. and Rebecca (Rheil), Ronks, a daughter, at...
-
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, Ephrata H.S. cafeteria worker, enjoyed cross-stitch, puzzles, bingo
Gloria M. Kemerly, 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Ephrata, passed...
-
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, EHS grad, owned Sauder Fuel, enjoyed motorcycling, grandchildren
Calvin D. Sauder, 59, of Reinholds, passed away unexpectedly on...
-
Michael E. Crills, 62, worked at Ephrata Manor, enjoyed hunting, cars, time spent with family
Michael E. Crills, 62, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Elaine Kurtz Palmgren, 97, former Ephrata resident, artist, taught art history at high school
Elaine K. (Kurtz), 97, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Servant Stage Company’s 2018 season revealed
Servant Stage Company announced its 2018 season at an...
-
This week at the movies….
-
Births – Reported Dec. 27, 2017
BEILER, Emanuel L. and Rebecca (Rheil), Ronks, a daughter,...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Lisa A Bailey says:
-
Joanne Stoll says:
-
Rhonda Moyer says:
Special Section
When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, The Hill is THE place to celebrate on March 17. Put on your gree[...]