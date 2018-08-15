Home   >   Entertainment   >   Wet your Whistle!

August 15, 2018

The Whistle Stop Night Market in downtown Ephrata is the place to be on every third Saturday of each
month, May through September, and Aug. 18 marks the return of this month’s community and familyfriendly
event to the Whistle Stop Plaza.

From 4:30 to 8 p.m., locals and visitors can experience a night of shopping, eating and listening to live music while gathering together with friends and neighbors.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Two Pints Shy (above), and plenty of vendors of items and food will be on
hand.

To learn more, visit whistlestopnightmarket.com.

