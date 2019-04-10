Home   >   Entertainment   >   Woodridge Beer Fest returns May 4

The Woodridge Swim Club will be hosting its third annual Woodridge Beer Fest on Saturday, May 4 from 4 to 7 p.m., on the pool grounds, located at 50 W. Seventh St., Lititz. This event is open to the public.

This event has grown in size over the past two years and organizers expect 400 to 500 people for this year’s fest. 10 local brewers will be pouring their creations. There will be over 40 different beers and ciders to taste, including IPAs, lagers, stouts, porters, ciders, ambers, ales and more.

Brewers include: Mad Chef Craft Brewing, Twisted Bine Beer Company, Cox Brewing Co., Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works, Lititz Homebrewers Cooperative, Chatty Monks Brewing Co., Ploughman Farm Cider, Zero Day Brewing Co., Lancaster County Ciders, and Swashbuckler Brewing.

Crave Catering will be on site with their food truck serving up burgers, tater tots, and other fare. Live music will be provided by the band See You Next Friday, who will be playing a mix of music from classic rock to current songs.

There are a limited number of tickets available for this rain or shine event, and if sold out, no walks-up will be accepted. This is an over-21 event and there is no charge for designated drivers.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com for $30.

 

