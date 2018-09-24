Home   >   News   >   100th Ephrata Fair comes to life Monday Night

100th Ephrata Fair comes to life Monday Night

By on September 24, 2018

 

The 100th Ephrata Fair comes to life Monday night. The midway was closed at 6:30pm and vendors started moving in shortly after 7:00pm. Make sure to keep an eye on the Ephrata square cam during the fair this week.

Photos by: Kirk Neidermyer/Staff Photographer

