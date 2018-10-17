- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
140 Years Strong!
It all began 140 years ago in 1878 with The Saturday Review, and today, The Ephrata Review, the community newspaper, continues to thrive.
Founded by brothers David and J. Wesley Von Neida in 1878, The Saturday Review was first published in a structure situated on the southwest corner of Lake and East Main streets. Later, the business was purchased by H. Sine Rice, who would move operations to the “Keller Block” in the borough. Then, in 1883, the paper came into new ownership via brothers John and Charles S. Yeager, with John Snader serving as the first editor. Later that year, the name was changed to The Ephrata Review. Three years after that, production offices were relocated to what would be its longtime home at 50 E. Main St. During that time, the Review was four pages in length.
Throughout those formative years, the writing style (and what was considered news) was very different than what it is today. Because towns were smaller and mass transportation was still coming into vogue, news stories that made the paper often consisted of area residents traveling to other parts of the country. In 1917, the Harrisburg Telegraph reported that Charles S. Yeager visited the Hershey area. Another publication, The Union, published in Towson, Md., reported on a 1902 visit Yeager made to that area, and it seemed his reputation as an upstanding businessman preceded him: the article stated “Mr. Yeager publishes an excellent weekly newspaper and takes much interest in all that pertains to the business.”
It was also during the Yeagers’ tenure that in 1914, a copy of The Ephrata Review (along with mementos from that time period) were tucked inside a time capsule and then placed inside the cornerstone of the Bethany Reformed Congregational Church in Ephrata (Now Bethany United Church of Christ).
Upon John’s death, Charles continued to assume the family business. He would die in 1938, but not before establishing a staggering career as 55 years as publisher, serving in this capacity while all the while acting as the director of the Ephrata National Bank and secretary/treasurer of the Ephrata Monument association during various points in his life.
The paper would next be assumed by his son, Charles Jr., who would lead operations until 1946.
“I was 16 when he passed away,” said Charles Yeager III, 89, of Ephrata. “About a year or two later, they taught me to use a camera. It wasn’t long until I was taking the pictures.”
The third generation businessman still has fond memories of growing up around the business.
“When I was 13, I started sweeping the floors and emptying the wastebaskets,” he said. “I got 10 cents an hour. I can remember when you walked in, there was the book store and then next was the newspaper office. The whole wall was covered in wood type. I can remember them printing using wood type and picking up metal type that they put together.”
Paul Diffenderfer’s desk was next, who served as the editor during that time in history.
Charles would eventually become the business manager and later, the general manager of The Review. It was a time when countless residents could be seen on a nightly basis shopping downtown, frequently stopping along the way to chat with their neighbors and friends they would encounter along the way. Back then, the trolley ran through the middle of Main Street, carrying passengers to and from the bustling borough.
“We used to sit out on the porch of our building,” Yeager said. “There was hordes of people going by. A lot of them we knew. Through the newspaper we got to know almost everybody.”
Yeager recalls all of the work that went into creating each issue. It was a time before computerized printing, and more modern means of production was still decades away.
“The paper rolls were kept in Abe Cohen’s garage,” Yeager stated. “We had to get them in, and we did a lot of lifting. You had to get the paper out of the railroad cars and then up into the garage or into the building.”
In 1942, The Review purchased The Denver Press. The Ephrata Ensign would follow in 1951.
A few decades later, publisher David Nagle renovated the former J.J. Newberry building located at 1 E. Main St. in 1986, and would move the paper’s operations there in 1987.
One of the most drastic changes happened in 1965 when an offset press was added to the operation which would yield more crisp reproduction, especially with the photographs which were switched from woodcuts to negative imaging. Color was added during the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, something that to that time was before sent to Lancaster, and on a very limited basis.
Now a member of the LNP Group, across 140 years of its history, The Ephrata Review has had only 10 editors. Today, the multi-award winning newspaper is one of the largest circulated weeklies in Pennsylvania, covering the best in local happenings, news, sports, and more. With a readership of over 25,000 each week, it continues to thrive, and remains a community legacy and the source for all things news throughout the Ephrata and Cocalico area.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Ephrata Review.
