- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
99th Ephrata Fair set for next week
The 99th Ephrata Fair kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 26 with fun-filled activities, entertainment, food, rides and games for all visitors.
While everyone has their own Ephrata Fair favorites, one Wednesday evening event is, by far, the most popular of all events and attended by tens of thousands of people. Of course, that is the ever-popular Ephrata Fair parade, which winds its way through the streets of Ephrata starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Long-time parade organizers, Randy and Betsy Leinbach, are looking forward to yet another successful parade and report the return of a spectator-favorite, the Lincoln University’s Orange Crush Band.
According to the Leinbachs, “The crowd really responds to the enthusiasm and energy of the Orange Crush.”
New this year
On opening night, Tuesday, Sept. 26, Tent City will host Areli Equine Entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Expect to see lots of trick riding at this free event intended for all ages. Areli Equine Entertainment will wow the audience with trick riding, roman riding, trick horses, circus rosinback, comedy and audience participation.
Ephrata Fair visitors will readily notice the addition of a video wall at Whistle Stop Plaza, which will be used to communicate information and messages to visitors. The video wall also provides local businesses with the opportunity to advertise. Businesses interested in participating in this new venture are encouraged to contact the Ephrata Fair’s Advertising Chairman Kurt Brown at 733-4451 extension 1001.
Ephrata Fair entertainment previously scheduled at Whistle Stop Plaza will still occur, but across the street at Review Plaza, which will be located to the east side of the Ephrata Review building.
Scheduled to perform at the new Review Plaza is Den & Terry Duo on Friday evening at 7 p.m. This duo performs music from the 50’s and 60’s to the sounds of today. On Saturday, the entertainment continues with Joe Lerman and Paul from 2-4 p.m. and Adriano at 6:30 p.m. Joe Lerman and Paul perform classic rock and country, which spans the decades while Adriano performs ivory blues on the piano.
The fair board encourages everyone to bring a chair, sit back and enjoy the free entertainment.
Fair activities in Downtown Ephrata
Many familiar stands and vendors will again set up on Main and State streets, where the scent of toasted cheeseburgers, French fries, cotton candy and much more will waft throughout Ephrata Borough through Saturday evening. Houghton Enterprises will setup similar to year’s past with 19 rides, including the most popular ride, the Zipper. Ride wristbands are available for pre-purchase at a $5 discount off the $25 general price through the Fair’s website, ephratafair.org. For ride lovers who missed out on the advance purchase, there’s also a $2 discount coupon available at the fair office for Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.
All rides will be reduced by one ticket during Kiddies Day on Thursday, from noon to 6 p.m. Along with the special ride pricing, other free activities designed for preschool through elementary age will occur throughout this time including an appearance of the Eastland Alpacas, face painting, balloon art and a candy scramble.
From the youngest of visitors to the more senior visitors, Ephrata Fair has something for everyone. Bingo will be a focal point of Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free guessing games with prizes and flu shots will be available at the Fair Office. Carol Lea and Bill’s Country Rhythm will provide entertainment in the Bingo Tent from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Activities at Tent City
Animal exhibits and shows are familiar sights and sounds at Tent City, starting on Tuesday and running through Friday. No different than in year’s past, a pork chop dinner will be offered at Tent City starting at 5 p.m., while supplies last. If you are hoping for a pork chop, be sure to get in line early as this popular event is generally a sell-out.
The Ephrata Fair gets into full-swing at Tent City on Tuesday with free entertainment. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the group Barley and Steele, a Lancaster’s Got Talent Top 20 Group, will bring their youthful Bluegrass sound to Ephrata. Following Barley and Steele are the trick riding antics of Areli Equine Entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Thursday’s free entertainment line-up at Tent City includes a 7 p.m. performance by Easily Amused, who are back by popular demand. This group is known for their musical variety and plays classic rock, pop, oldies and country favorites.
There’s always something going on at Tent City, whether it’s a visit to the petting zoo, spending time watching baby chicks hatch, participating in Friday’s family fun contests or watching the antique tractor pull.
The Ephrata Farmers Day Association hopes visitors enjoy the 99th annual Ephrata Fair and follow the activities online and on Facebook.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Rely on Tire Consultants for your Autumn Road Trips
Fall is always a fun season to take a road...
-
Savor the Flavors of Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
From crisp apples to pumpkins with autumn spice, Zig’s Bakery...
-
99th Ephrata Fair set for next week
The 99th Ephrata Fair kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 26 with...
-
Akron council clears a path to the rail trail
After years of wrestling with the issue of a handicap...
-
The simple pleasures of Amish in-home dining
Samuel and Ruth Lapp’s farm spreads out for 25 acres...
-
Boston Marathon bombing survivor is chamber speaker
Boston marathon bombing survivor Rebekah Gregory will be the keynote...
-
Sneak peek! – New brews for Lititz Craft Beer Fest
The folks at the Lititz Craft Beer Fest have...
-
Rely on Tire Consultants for your Autumn Road Trips
Fall is always a fun season to take a...
-
Savor the Flavors of Fall at Zig’s Bakery and Café
From crisp apples to pumpkins with autumn spice, Zig’s...
-
99th Ephrata Fair set for next week
The 99th Ephrata Fair kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 26...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Cypher says:
-
Sharon Hartwell says: