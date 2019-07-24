Home   >   News   >   A cure for the Tuesday blues

A cure for the Tuesday blues

By on July 24, 2019

Three guys from Rehoboth, Del., drove to Ephrata Tuesday night for the second Concert by the Creek of the 2019 season. During a break, drummer Paul Weik said the three bandmates all live in the popular beach resort, where lOWER cASE bLUES got its start in 2003.

Bassist and lead vocalist Paul Munoz and kinetic guitarist Jake Banaszak comprise the rest of the trio.

The Concert by the Creek series is organized by the Ephrata Public Library. The Tuesday night concert will feature Steal Your Peach on August 20. Learn more at concertsbythecreek.org.

 

 

 

B. J. Munz does some wild things with his hands while he’s grinding out a solid bass line for lOWER cASE bLUES. His growly baritone is the perfect vehicle for the band’s folk-rock lyrics. Photo by Dick Wanner. 

About

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *