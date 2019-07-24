A cure for the Tuesday blues

Three guys from Rehoboth, Del., drove to Ephrata Tuesday night for the second Concert by the Creek of the 2019 season. During a break, drummer Paul Weik said the three bandmates all live in the popular beach resort, where lOWER cASE bLUES got its start in 2003.

Bassist and lead vocalist Paul Munoz and kinetic guitarist Jake Banaszak comprise the rest of the trio.

The Concert by the Creek series is organized by the Ephrata Public Library. The Tuesday night concert will feature Steal Your Peach on August 20. Learn more at concertsbythecreek.org.