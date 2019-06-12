A first for EHS

Three musicians earn all-state honors in different ensembles

For the first time, three Ephrata High School students participated in three different state music ensembles…and they are all underclassmen. Juniors Jamie Chon, Braden Mulcahy, and Olivia Schmid were selected this spring for three Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) AllState music ensembles and represented EASD as performers at the PMEA All-State Annual Conference in Pittsburgh. Chon participated in the PMEA All State orchestra. She also placed as 3rd Chair Violin at the County Music Festival, 3rd Chair Violin at the District Music Festival, and 2nd Chair Violin at the Regional Music Festival.

Mulcahy participated in the PMEA All State band. He was also First Chair baritone saxophone at the 2019 District 7 Band Festival and the PMEA Region V Band Festival. Schmid participated in the PMEA All State chorus. She placed sixth as an Alto 2 in the Region V Chorus festival at Muhlenberg High School to qualify for the state ensemble. “This is the first time that EHS has had a student from orchestra, band, and choir all in the same year participating at this level. The impact of these programs will last a lifetime for many of these students,” said EHS vocal music teacher Mrs. Jackie Owsinski.