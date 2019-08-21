A ‘Peach’ of an ending

A crowd of 200 or more carrying lawn chairs, blankets and their memories of the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers Band — brought to life by Steal Your Peach — came to Grater Memorial Park Tuesday night to close out the 2019 Concerts by the Creek series.

Steal Your Peach hails from Ardmore. With two drummers, two guitarists, bass, and keys, the band’s line-up mirrors those of both the Dead and the Allmans.

The weather reports called for hot and muggy air and possible thundershowers, but hot and muggy were the only ones to show up.

The Concerts by the Creek series is organized by Ephrata Public Library Director Penny Talbert. It is a joint project of the Library and Ephrata Borough, with sponsorship from the Hampton Inn and Ephrata Cloister.