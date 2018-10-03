- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
A tough call for parade directors
Randy and Betsy Leinbach had a very tough decision to make and by lunchtime last Tuesday, they were pretty sure which direction they were leaning when it came to possibly canceling the massive Ephrata Fair Parade for just the second time in its 85-year history.
“It was the forecast for lightning (along with high winds) and torrential rain (during the set-up time and first hour of the parade),” said Randy about the decision, adding that the severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
It became official late Tuesday afternoon following a meeting of the Ephrata Farmers Day Association, the Parade Committee, Safety Committee, and Ephrata Emergency Management.
While in years past, they often would wait until Wednesday to make the decision, the Leinbachs felt that due to the size and amount of planning involved with this parade, it was necessary to make the decision on Tuesday.
“It’s very involved,” Betsy said. “Everyone doesn’t just show up and march. There is a lot that goes into it.”
The Leinbachs, who have been parade chairs for 25 years, then went on to list all the logistical issues involved…that go beyond just getting the word out about the cancellation.
As disappointed as they were after having worked on this extra special parade for the 100th Fair, they felt it was something they had to do.
“It’s all about safety,” they both said, also stating that society has changed when it comes to that element and that perhaps 40 years ago, the parade may have been held.
They were told about airport protocol that says anytime there is a lightning strike within 10 miles, the ramp closes and all workers go inside. They then remain inside for 15 minutes after the strike and anytime there is an additional strike, the count starts over.
They also admitted being a bit nervous that the storms may pass by, a feeling likely fueled by some of the harsh feedback they received.
“Some were nasty,” Betsy said. “ But most people were OK (with it). Most said they were appreciative. You can’t please everybody.”
Many also asked why there is no longer a rain date, something the parade had up to the ‘90s.
“People have many more activities now,” Randy said, before they both mentioned the challenge of getting the large out-of-town units to commit to coming two different nights and the costs involved with that.
“People take off work to come and (a second night) is too hard to plan for. It really screws up so much,” Randy added. They also agreed that perhaps they have been lucky over the years, getting it in between weather systems on several occasions.
“There were very few times (in the 25 years they have chaired it), that it’s been perfect weather,” Randy said.
And while several suggested still holding a parade featuring the local bands and floats that would still participate, the Leinbachs said they always have the goal of putting on a parade that is the absolute best it can be.
“We want it to be spectacular,” Randy said. “ We don’t want to have a parade, just to have a parade. We want it to be special.”
And there certainly is a financial impact to the decision as well. The Leinbachs indicated the budget for the 2018 event was approximately $35,000. While they certainly intend to try to put on the same high quality parade in 2019 that they had planned for this year, they not only will have to still write several checks this year, it’s also unclear how much of the sponsor and donated money will transfer to next fall. One band lost $2,500 on a bus deposit and the Leinbachs said they will be covering that.
“As much as we can, we want to do the same thing,” Betsy said.
But sitting in downtown Ephrata the day after the 100th Ephrata Fair had officially come to an end, it was easy to see how rough the situation was for them, especially in a week that saw many of the 100th Ephrata Fair special events moved indoors or cancelled altogether.
“It is very disappointing,” Betsy said of not being able to hold the parade. “There is a lot of sweat that goes into it.”
And with that, they are referring to not only their own work but also that of the many participants, groups holding fund-raisers that night, and more.
“Randy and I would like to say how hard it was to make the decision,” Betsy said. “We know how hard people worked on floats and other things. We did it in the interest of safety for all concerned. We certainly will try again next year.”
